Last Saturday I walked the Guam Bar Association 5k Race Judicata with my wife, Rose. It was a very nice course and Justice Torres rode a carabao for the first hundred yards or so. It was nice to see people out at an early morning race again. It was obvious a lot of effort went into this wonderful event.
When I first started working at the university, my office and classes were held at a house on Dean’s Circle. In 1962, Typhoon Karen destroyed about 95% of homes on Guam. A contractor agreed to build the houses on Dean’s Circle to make up for irregularities in the post-typhoon recovery. For many years, university faculty and employees lived in those Dean’s Circle houses. Now, they are mostly used as offices.
As I have mentioned in other columns, Building A and Building B at the university were physically crumbling until Kaleo Moylan made efforts to push for a new building for the School of Business and Public Administration. The Leon Guerrero building has been open since 2005 and Jesus Leon Guerrero was always a very strong proponent of building the new building also.
The faculty members were able to give input on the plans for the new building and I asked for a theater lecture room for large classes. Today most of my classes are in Room 131, which should have law school classes in it one day. I even developed a low-cost law school model for Guam and we could have a cohort complete a law school cycle every three years. Most law schools are designed around an annual admissions cycle with high operational overhead rates. The model I used is extremely low cost and could operate first as a pilot.
In the television show, “Empire” the main character's lawyer, Thirsty Rawlings, claimed to have his law degree from the University of Guam. If we ever start a UOG law school, we should have a “Thirsty Rawlings” scholarship. Also, in the AMC series, “Better Call Saul,” which also plays on Netflix, the main character was a graduate from a fictional American Samoa University Law School. He proudly wears his alma mater sweat shirt in several scenes in the series. Guam could have a law school if we want one.
As I mentioned last week, I am really irritated that various groups have organized protests outside of several U.S. Supreme Court justices' homes. In July 2020, a deranged attorney shot and killed the 20-year-old son of federal Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey. He also wounded her husband in the attack. It was later revealed that the same gunman was also targeting at least one Supreme Court justice.
Title 18, Section 1507 of the U.S. Code makes it a crime to protest or parade at a judge’s home with the intent of influencing any judge. The people who are doing these protests should be rounded up and prosecuted. President Biden should have a put a stop to this.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.