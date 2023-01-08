My dear Aley, your New Year’s email came with wonderful updates regarding your first semester at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. You earned As in your courses. That’s a wonderful achievement. “You’ve done good,” as they say in the South. Congratulations. You are on a roll. I am sure the educational team at your alma mater, Simon Sanchez High School, is proud of you. You have given all of us, who invested in your preparation, bragging rights. Stay the course. You’ve only just begun.
You are fortunate to have received the Charger Merit Award Scholarship towards your studies. You are worthy. But it’s also a tribute to your wonderful teacher, mentor, and coach who became a father figure in your life, Mr. Eric Chong. He did for you what Ms. Mary Yamazaki did for me. He practiced the art of intrusive intervention. That’s when an adult discovers a student with the right stuff who needs wise counsel, coaching and motivation to focus on success in school and in life. Don’t ever forget to repay him with your success!
Both Eric and I were fascinated with you and your peer-study-discussion group members. I recall fondly how you volunteered and met with Mr. Chong and myself diligently on Zoom for several hours at a time over 11 weeks during the summer of 2021. While COVID raged and caused interrupted learning, your peer mentoring group met each Thursday to discuss lessons from studying a chapter in my book, “Winning the Future Through Education.” You all attested to how the book helped each of you to turn bad study habits into effective strategies for academic success. That was very affirming for me.
I valued our weekly review of chapters and how you individually reported on lessons learned and what you needed to stop doing. I am so pleased that the assignment of listing new words learned from each chapter did indeed enrich your vocabulary and increase your intelligence. Examining favorite quotes was also an effective tool for meaning making, which the group engaged in with gusto. The interactive discussions that Mr. Chong and I facilitated demonstrated how “none of us is as smart as all of us.”
As you may remember, the last assignment before receiving a certificate of completion required each of you to write a reflection essay and secure editorial assistance from a caring adult. You were asked to summarize the meaning of the summer mentoring experience. We talked about how you could use your submission as part of college applications. I found your essay to be particularly compelling, beautifully written, and masterfully crafted. Thanks for agreeing to share it with other students who you became a peer-mentor to in your senior year. Mr. Chong and I continue to share your reflection with students we are currently mentoring at Simon Sanchez.
In your recent communications with Mr. Chong, he asked about, “How you are applying what you learned in mentoring for your college studies?” He shared your response with me. “I’ve managed to use my time wisely and effectively to complete my assignments. I try to finish most of my work in a timely manner, so that I’m able to jump ahead and preview the next, upcoming modules. In class, I make sure to engage and participate with my peers and professors, especially if I have any questions. Outside of the classroom, I use my spare time to study in the school library with minimal to no distracting, background noise and putting my devices on do not disturb mode. The mentorship process is truly a guide that paved the way for me to continue my education.”
So, as you continue in your educational journey in 2023, I share a few reminders. Resolve to anticipate, not procrastinate. Stay healthy. Eat small amounts of the right kinds of food and drink lots of water. Exercise daily. Keep a memoir close by - written by a person who had it worse than you, became resilient and, by avoiding self-pity, bounced back. Stay spiritually grounded.
My wish is that you continue to make progress in your academic pursuits. Reach out to a willing learner, who struggles to excel in a subject that you are very good at, to learn from you in the same way that you learned from your peers, mentors, and coaches.
Happy New Year, Aley. I’m very proud of you!