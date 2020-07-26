July 21st marked the 76th year, since the people of Guam were liberated from Japanese occupation by boatloads of U.S. Marines and other military personnel who fought hard. Thousands died on our shores in 1944.
Vying for world power, Japan and the United States seized our fragile islands in the Pacific to engage in their battles. Unfortunately, our land was blown up, our people were stripped of their dignity, tortured and beheaded, our families were forever scarred by rampant rapes, desecration of sacred sites and strategic divisive tactics pitting Chamorus against Chamorus in the Marianas which manifest even to this day.
Notwithstanding that backdrop, it is completely understandable why Tun Pete Rosario’s song, “Uncle Sam, Sam, Oh Dear Uncle Sam Won’t You Please Come Back to Guam” was a true sentiment of our people caught in the crosshairs of a war not of their making. Those of us, who were born after World War II, can never fully comprehend “i tiempon CHapanes yan i tiempon gera.”
Our family members who lived through these atrocities have been reticent to talk about their experiences until just recently. They really believed, that by remaining silent, we their children and grandchildren would be spared the suffering and pain they endured. Little did they know that we would absorb the confusion, contradictions and disappointments that political betrayal and denial of the right to self-determination would bring.
I don’t think they could ever have imagined that their own sons and daughters would, as vets, wander lost and confused in Guam’s streets, homeless; or, the aftereffects of other wars that their children and grandchildren have fought in distant lands as proud members of the U.S. Armed Forces; or, that their children and grandchildren would suffer PTSD, emotional illness, domestic violence, sexual abuse, drug addictions and stress related conditions, diseases, incarceration, divorce and suicide at such abnormal, disproportionate rates. Imagine the betrayal my generation felt, upon discovering that there was no military strategic objective tied to the total destruction of Hagåtña by American bombers.
You might be wondering why I have to be such a party-pooper. Why bring all this up now? Why spoil the celebrative nature of “Liberation Day” festivities? Why rain on our parade? Why?
Because there are two sides to this story. It is a story of survival to be sure, and I do not in any way want to undermine that. The resiliency of the human spirit in times of war is amazing. We have witnessed that firsthand in our parents and grandparents. The ingenious way our people learned to survive hunger, beatings, death and destruction is such a grand statement about the kind of cloth we are cut from as an indigenous people who have survived hundreds of years of colonization. Endurance or minesgnon is an integral part of our cultural DNA.
The other side of the story though, is the side that keeps me awake at night. It is a story of abject abuse of loyalty. Many do not know how deep the concept of loyalty runs in our psyche as CHamorus. Loyalty to the family, loyalty to the clan, loyalty to nana, loyalty to the church. Our overdeveloped or keen sense of loyalty and the ensuing responsibility and obligations have been drilled into our heads and hearts since we were tiny tots. This is how we, as CHamorus, view the world and relationships in it. To shun our loyalty, to take it for granted, to trivialize it cuts a wound so deep, it is hard to imagine what healing would look like.
That is why I am profoundly conflicted by days like “Liberation Day”. Not because I don’t respect the celebration of survival. Not because I don’t respect the release of our people from concentration camps and the cruel occupation and oppression of the Japanese Imperial Forces. Not because I am unthankful for the Marines and Naval forces that stormed the beaches of Asan and Piti that freed our people from bondage. But because seventy-six years is ‘obba skoba’ enough time to demand delivery on the promise of self-determination. Let’s get it done.