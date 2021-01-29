When I first visited Guam many years ago, I was told that one-third of the island belonged to the military. My hosts would tick off the bases: Big Navy, Naval Hospital, Navy Yard, Naval Communications, Naval Air Station and Andersen Air Force Base as starters. It was obvious that the U.S. military was a big player on this small island.
The relationship, of course, began in 1899 when the U.S. Navy took over the administration of Guam from the Spanish as the spoils of a war that was fought in other places. The U.S. had little experience in managing colonies before this, and the officers sent to administer the island were a mixed lot. Leary, the first naval governor, outlawed everything he didn’t understand about the culture (and that was a great deal), while Safford, his second-in-command, became entranced with everything from the language to the plant life of the island.
The ups and downs continued over the years, but Guamanians could take relief in the knowledge that while the U.S. Navy had full authority over the island, the number of men in uniform was modest and its presence still confined to a few bases. Sure, students were required to speak English in the classroom, but their own language still reigned at home.
World War II, as we well know, changed all that. At the end of the war, the U.S. military, who were seen as the liberators of the island, received large chunks of land at bargain prices and began the military buildup that I first witnessed in the early 1960s. The population of the island tripled in 15 years, as the number of Americans in uniform and those working for them skyrocketed. Marine Drive wasn’t the only gift of the military; it seemed that they had rebuilt just about the entire island in those post-war years.
The military presence may have expanded, but its powers were soon limited. With the transition to an elected legislature and civilian governor in 1970 or so, the military retreated to a separate sphere from the island people and its government. They were now neighbors on an island that had not grown any larger (even if its population had), and the social interaction between the neighbors varied over time, as we might expect.
Personally, I had some warm memories from those years: close friendship with two of the admirals who served during the 1970s and 1980s, socials at Top O' the Mar, and chats with the men I happened to meet as I jogged the exercise course at the Naval hospital. From the stories I would hear in our parish, it seems that I was by no means the only one enjoying regular interaction with the military at that time. People speak of the good friends they made working on the base, the parties they attended with their navy friends, and so much more. Is it too much to claim that the relationship between those in uniform and the people they were protecting was a charmed one in those days?
Then came the lockdowns: the first in 2001 after the terrorist attacks of 9/11; the Covid-19 restrictions this past year; and all the other, less advertised events (including the simple change of commanding officers) that prompted the bases to lock their gates more tightly. The lockdowns, of course, made it much harder for these two partners on a small island to interact as they might and as they once did.
Here we are in the new year, experiencing new strains in this 120-year-old relationship with the U.S. military. Once recognized as the liberator of Guam, the military is now seen as its protector – although its full role is much larger than that. It is the tip of the U.S. sword in the Pacific, serving notice to the world that the U.S. means to protect all its interests in this area and beyond.
What would it take to restore some of the warmth to that long relationship? Two military chaplains met with a few of the Catholic clergy a few years ago to ask this very question. The suggestions had nothing to do with what might happen in Ritidian or how to better preserve cultural heritage. They had more to do with the sociability you might expect on an island like Guam. To keep the relationship friendly, interact whenever you can. Be sure not to erect needless barriers to this interaction once we all throw away the masks. Sure, islanders will buy cheap gas on the base, but remember that they come from families with long ties to the military – all the way back to World War II and earlier.
In other words, think about lowering the drawbridge over the moat so that the guys in uniform can enjoy kelaguan in the village and the locals can see the inside of the castle.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010. Today is his 82nd birthday.