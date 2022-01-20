As a part of my academic field, I do a lot of trend spotting and basic estimates of what could happen in the future. Here are a few examples.
Former President Trump will likely run for president in 2024. Anyone with “Trump derangement syndrome” watching national ideologue media will say this. But no one is talking about what could happen in 2023: Trump might be able to become Speaker of the House of Representatives. If the Republicans take back the House, they can name anyone they want to be speaker. This person does not have to even be a member of Congress to serve in this role. Whether this happens or not, it drives the Democrats crazy to even think that it could happen. It would also politically vindicate Trump given how hostile and the Democratic leadership was to him. Even the Jan. 6 hearings going on right now simply is earned media for Trump. This sort of seething national politics is unhealthy. But the idea that Trump could end up as speaker? Even talking about this pushes buttons and sets those people off.
Along similar lines, AOC or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the “progressive” socialist from New York could end up losing her seat to a Republican. It just has to be the right republican. In this realm, Kim Kardashian could run against her and fairly handily defeat her. Kim is a moderate centrist politically and could run a centrist campaign against AOC and win. Further, Kim is dating Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" and she is in New York a lot. Hillary Clinton parachuted into New York in 2000 to snag a U.S. Senate seat using basic star power. There are other House and Senate seats that could create a Republican celebrity sweep in 2022. For example, Herschel Walker, the famous football player and Trump friend will run for the Senate in Georgia next year.
On Guam, the Democrats, or those folks who call themselves Democrats, are pretty well positioned to retain the Legislature. In order for the Guam Republicans, or those folks who call themselves Republicans to win, they would have to split the middle. This is not hard, but it takes strategy. To split the middle, three to five independents need to run up the middle. If five Republicans win and three from the middle win, the Republicans take the majority. The issue on Guam is that voters orbit on personality cults associated with the parties, not ideology. The simple test is bills. Many pieces of Democrat legislation are conservative and many pieces of Republican legislation are liberal. The last true Republican Guam Speaker was Mark Forbes and the last true Democrat Speaker was the late Joe T. San Agustin. Everyone else has nested in the center or on radical fringes. Such is politics.
Regarding the 2022 gubernatorial race, I can tell you now who will win. Just don’t quote me. There are four viable candidates for governor at this point. Who gets the most votes will win.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.