His first name was Zempei. He was born and grew up in Oyama in the prefecture or state of Tochigi near Tokyo. This was in the year 1888. He was an only son from a first wife of his father’s, according to chronological accounts. A few years after his mother’s death, his father remarried and bore five more children, three sisters in succession followed by a brother, and the last, another sister.
As a youngster, Zempei worked on the family acreage planting and harvesting rice, and when each of his siblings grew, they, too, joined him in the fields. Oyama in the late 1800s wasn’t a prosperous city as the people there were in extreme poverty. Japan’s economy wasn’t stable and subsistence farming for rice was the only means of survival in Tochigi as well as its surrounding neighboring states.
On Guam, an issei or first-generation Japanese settled there sometime in the early 1900s after living on Saipan. His name was Jose Kazuji Ogawa Shimizu who was a widower previously married to a Saipanese CHamoru. He remarried again to another Guam CHamoru woman. It was at this time that he decided to start a copra business, establishing him as the first and only one to start such a venture. The immediate problem he found was that he wasn’t able to recruit local copra workers and so, he petitioned the fledgling naval administration that administered the island’s affairs to be allowed to seek one-year contract workers in Japan. He was granted this request.
He then traveled to the prefecture of Ibaraki where he was born and began soliciting for contract workers to work in Guam. His effort extended to the neighboring states of Tochigi and Gunma. One of the responders was Zempei and together with nearly 50 men, they comprised the first group of contract workers to the island. The following year, after fulfilling their contract, some men returned to Japan and others remained to welcome an additional new batch of workers that totaled as many as 100 as the copra business was increasing and thriving.
Shimizu was credited for being the man who introduced Japanese nationals to Guam in the early part of the century. Many of the men learned to speak CHamoru, adopted western first names, and were baptized into the Catholic religion. They then married local CHamoru women and started their families. As issei, their children became nisei and grandchildren became sansei. In addition, Shimizu earned the also-known-as-name of Kåcha, the only Japanese national to ever earn this distinction among the CHamoru tradition of nicknames. Today, the name has prevailed and is known to be the distinguishing description of the Shimizu family.
Zempei was a close friend of Shimizu and maintained his yearly contract to the man in those early years. After a few years, Shimizu’s copra plantation was in two places, one in northern Guam and the other in the south, Tokcha’, both places were located close to the beaches in their areas. By then, Shimizu also earned the distinction of being the “coconut king” of the Marianas. It was in Tokcha’ that Zempei lived with his family as he had become a sort of foreman for the plantation.
In prewar Guam, many of the Japanese nationals who fulfilled their contract continued to live on the island, opting not to return to their native country. Many established businesses in Hagåtña and, by then, too, Shimizu gave Zempei his blessing when the latter decided to finish off work on the plantation and start a business venture.
But war came. Many issei on Guam refused to cooperate with the invading forces from their home country. They had lived on the island for too long and adopted the customs, traditions, and behaviors of adopted homes. As a result, they became subdued and stayed away from socializing and cooperating with the occupying forces. It was believed that those who refused to become snitches and interpreters forced the occupiers to recruit from the neighboring island of Saipan where many CHamorus and nisei children of Japanese nationals could speak Japanese. They were brought to Guam.
Thus began a rein of terror for Guam CHamorus. By the war’s end, the patriarchs of many Japanese-CHamoru families on Guam perished as they were caught in the crossfire of the invading forces of the U. S. Marines and that of Japan. Shimizu, Zempei and several others died in the bombardment. Their bodies were never found.
Zempei was my grandfather.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.