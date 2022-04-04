It’s a mother’s job to work herself out of one.
A mother is to instruct and train her children so they can someday stand on their own two feet. Or, to use another metaphor, she is to give them wings to soar.
Since moving back to Guam 23 years ago, I’ve dispatched eight of my nine hatchlings to the States.
In 2004, the oldest, 20, left with his brother, 18, for college on the same flight. I entrusted them to take each other. Besides, I only wanted to cry once.
The next two, also 20 and 18, parted ways with us in Houston after a family trip in 2010. I was too tired to cry, but I grieved for the youngest as he watched a big brother walk down the concourse.
All four graduated from college, became gainfully employed, and became productive members of society. So far, three have married and have added six new branches to the family tree.
Job done.
In 2012, my second daughter left. I took her to a brother, who delivered her to college. She eventually decided college was not for her, so she found herself other interesting jobs. She married and is now a lifestyle photographer. She has added two granddaughters.
I had to give my oldest daughter a nudge out of the nest in 2016. I sent her on a two-month family mission saying, “See what God has for you and don’t feel compelled to come home.” She didn’t. She married and has added 2.7 grandchildren.
Job done.
The youngest boy left last year and he’s having new adventures in his birthplace, not far from his big brother.
Last year, the youngest girl also flew the coop. Her journey has not been easy.
We often get involved in long, emotional conversations on What’sApp.
Last week, when I was on deadline, we got into one such conversation. It ranged from all the things I did wrong to the things she did wrong, to the nature of her boring family, to a discussion of who defines success. (Short answer: God defines a successful life, even it if might look boring to her.)
This one’s feet are wobbly and she’s not yet soaring.
Job not done.
In truth, the job is never done.
While it shifts from instructing and training to encouraging and advising, a mother’s job continues to the grave.
If it were otherwise, I think I’d be undone.