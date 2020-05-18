On Mother’s Day, the messages started pinging while I was watching church on the computer.
My oldest daughter, Jane, just days away from her due date, had been feeling uncomfortable throughout the day. It was early evening where she was, and the feeling of discomfort had not gone away.
My mother sense told me something was up. I had a hunch that this was not going to be a textbook labor. I was sensing things would happen much faster than her last labor, which had taken nearly two days, start to finish.
“Have you called the midwife?” I texted. “This might be faster than you think. I’d give her a call.”
“I called her earlier. ... I might call her again soon if it gets stronger.”
“I’m hopeful this one will go fast, so don’t wait too long.”
Her last message was at 10:30 a.m., my time. She said she had called the midwife. And then she didn’t answer my question.
My next message, implying an imminent arrival, came from my son-in-law at 1:06 p.m. But I didn’t see that until 1:35, when a picture of a full head of hair came pinging into my inbox.
Johnathan Paul Marek — all 10 pounds, 4 ounces of him — was here!
Such a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day!
Especially for Mother’s Day in 2020.
This year has been so tainted by the news of death and disease that it’s too easy to forget that we have much to hope for. Babies are a reminder of that hope.
“A baby,” poet Carl Sandburg wrote, “is God’s opinion that life should go on.”
I have much hope for 2020, because Johnathan Paul is the first of four Middlebrooke progeny expected this summer. My son Thomas and his wife are expecting their first in June, and my daughter Anna, her second. Later in the summer, John and his wife are expecting their third. If the ultrasounds are right, there are two more grandsons and one granddaughter waiting to cheer their grandmother.
The original plan for this summer was for the whole family to be in the states for the June arrivals. But with the virus hysteria, it appears that only I may be able to go. Maybe.
If not, I’ll resort to texts and video calling.
Either way, it will bring me joy. And hope.
Welcome to this crazy world, Johnathan Paul.
Thanks for coming.