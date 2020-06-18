Due to changes this virus has made, the 2020 election is sneaking up on everyone. All else equal, I think that at least five senators will rotate out of the Guam Legislature. At least three or more former senators will likely return, and the number may be up to seven or eight rotations. Once primary paperwork is in on June 30, we will see for sure.
There are a number of good candidates who will be able to virtually walk into the 36th Guam Legislature. These include a number of politicians who ran in the 2018 race for governor. Frank Aguon, Dennis Rodriguez, Tony Ada and a few others should be able to return. I have seen at least three viable new names also show up. All else equal, it also looks like the female majority may shift back to a male majority. But I do think the Democrats will likely retain the majority.
I have said this many times before: I absolutely hate the 15-member Legislature. I prefer 21 senators. The reason is fairly simple and direct. With 21 senators, our leaders don’t nest in the center on most issues and are willing to have a stronger diversity of opinion. It is very hard for a voice from the edge to get elected in a 15-member body. In order to get elected currently, most candidates need about 42% of the popular vote to win. A candidate with external or non-traditional views has a difficult time meeting this threshold. So we have a gaggle of mediocrity in our Legislature most of the time.
The other thing I hate about the smaller number in the legislature is the veto threshold. With 21 senators, 14 were required to override vetoes. With 15, just 10 are needed to override. It only takes eight to pass legislation, so 10 is a very low bar to meet.
In some ways, this may feel like a stealth election. All of the traditional election-related activities are absent right now. Only talk radio appears to be normal in this regard. This should heat up.
While I don’t talk about this very much, practically anyone on Guam can get elected to the Legislature for less than $8,000. The key is to use the right tools in the right ways. In the past, there have been some very low-cost campaigns by well-established candidates. I think that there is a low-cost way for a new candidate to get elected.
On a final note, I hate all of the election paperwork associated with running for office. For example, we require police clearances and court clearances. Why don’t we simply allow candidates to make sworn declarations under penalty of perjury instead? We also require candidates to get signatures to run. For most offices, this is a silly requirement. Finally, if a person does not raise money, or if they raise under $1,000 for example, why make them file so much paperwork? A declaration option should exist.