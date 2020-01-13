“It is a strange desire to seek power and lose liberty.” Leadership is never an easy task and especially difficult during tough economic times or those of regional instability.
But then no one dragged our elected officials kicking and screaming into the political arena. The decision to run for public office and shoulder these burdens was their choice.
We’re a little more than a week into 2020 and the general elections a mere ten months away. It’s time for the officials that voters elected and put into place to take serious action.
People are tired of the political gamesmanship and blame-casting that has plagued our island community for years.
Island voters expect their elected officials to be accountable, and initiate change (positive or negative) that is in the best interests of the entire island rather than themselves or a select few. They want their government to be transparent and these same officials to be honest men and woman who respect the law and their constituency.
Sometimes unpopular decisions have to be made in the best interest of the entire community.
These are decisions that may tear at the very fabric of political unity and friendships. These are statesmanship-like decisions for the long-term betterment of the entire community rather than those who chose the road of political correctness.
Our current government leaders have the opportunity to rise to a real challenge facing our Island.
They have the ability to throw open the doors of government and air out the rooms, placing the power back into the hands of the people.
This is where the recent bill by Sen. James Moylan comes into play. Bill 268-35 seeks to have our Legislature return to a part-time status.
His bill will test the mettle of the sitting senators and give the entire electorate a sense of whether they are politicians or statesmen. Whether they are looking out for themselves and their respective political followers or the entire island of Guam.
The people of Guam have spoken out many times over the years asking to return to a part-time Legislature only to have 21 (previously) and now 15 egos stand in their way.
Sen. Moylan’s bill calls for two 30-day sessions along with a stipend of $100 per session day.
Personally, I believe that should be changed to the maximum of 45 session days dispersed in the same manner as the bill calls for (beginning in January and June).
One session will deal strictly with laws and the other with the budget. As his bill states, all senators would be housed at the existing legislative hall and would have access to a classified legislative administrative staff.
This staff would have allegiance to the people of Guam as a whole rather than to one senator who brought them into office following an election. They would be free from party, political and personal pressure as they serve the people of Guam.
The sitting senators must do what will benefit the entire island that elected them and pass this bill.
Anything less is unacceptable and not in the best interest of the people of Guam.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia and is a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.