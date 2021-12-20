As Victor Hugo wrote, “There is nothing more unstoppable than an idea whose time has come.”
With this coming year's election cycle, this is the right time for the passage of legislation that would establish a working 21-member part-time legislature.
If we ever hope to spread the work over a broader area and hope to accomplish anything of significance for our small island community this must be done.
We really need an independent, forward-leaning part-time legislature with the courage to stand up to the administration and do what is right for the majority of our island community.
Consider adding to this idea district-level voting based on some combination of land mass and population, thereby allowing for some additional form of balance in delegates for southern portions of the island and it could balance the voting.
Last year, former Sen. Robert Klitzkie spoke to the Rotary Club and quickly pointed out that “an effective, efficient government that provides basic services in accordance with the rule of law on at least a break-even basis," he said. "In order to get to that position, the Legislature has to take the lead and the Legislature must lead from the high ground, ... and the only way that I can see that happening would be that the Legislature stops being the home for professional politicians."
For years, we’ve been encouraging island residents and sitting senators to work toward returning to a part-time legislature without much luck.
There are plenty of smart people in our island community to recruit who have had and still have strong careers or successful businesses that they simply cannot walk away from.
But, the opportunity to work on behalf of the people on a part-time basis would entice them to throw their hats into the political arena, thereby providing our island with public servants as opposed to politicians.
Keep in mind two such people: Klitzkie and former Sen. Mike Limtiaco are excellent examples of citizen servants. Both were and are successful people who shared their time, knowledge and expertise with the Legislature and rapidly returned to their careers. But not before graciously contributing to the community as a whole.
More than 80% of the states have part-time Legislatures. They know that allowing their best and brightest citizens to easily serve is the smart thing to do.
Not only that, there are huge financial savings to be made, as well, since you would only need two 45– to 60-day sessions per year and sitting senators could be paid a $100 stipend per session, utilizing one central staff for all of their efforts.
In reality, senators have three primary functions: passing laws, appropriating budgets and confirming executive appointments. That’s it - and it can easily be accomplished on a part-time basis.
Most people who would fight this idea are the career politicians or their respective employees now sitting in the Legislature with their chopsticks firmly planted in the government system and your tax dollars.
So, this may well require a referendum.
To paraphrase Klitzkie: “When your friendly politician comes along and asks you, 'Can you buy some tickets to my fundraiser?' ... Your response should be, 'Sure, when you take us back to a part-time Legislature.'
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.