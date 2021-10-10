Oct. 11 is celebrated in many states and cities across the U.S.A. as Indigenous People’s Day. This marks a conscious departure from the traditional Columbus Day we are accustomed to celebrating. As Native Americans, African Americans with the celebration of Juneteenth, and other groups attempt to portray history in its totality, the names for holidays change. Guam’s CHamoru Heritage Day was known as Magellan’s Day, then Discovery Day before its current designation.
During this Hispanic Heritage month, I would like to pay tribute to César Chávez, an authentic American Hero of Mexican descent. The poem I wrote will introduce you to his contributions and why his birthday, March 31, is a holiday in Denver, and in California and Texas. Chávez was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Due to his service in the Navy and heroic contributions as a labor leader and nonviolent civil rights activist, a ship was named in his honor. The USNS César Chávez was launched on May 5, 2012.
He and Dolores Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers of America. César Chávez was a devoted Catholic family man. He died in part due to a hunger strike which brought attention to the causes outlined in the poem. A feature film and several books document his journey. A couple of years ago I was privileged to recite and present my poem to Dolores Huerta in an event where she was honored with the “Hispanic Hero of the Year Award.”
You are César Chávez
If you live for a cause worth dying for - as he did
If you are a champion of the environment and want to make the air we breathe and the food we consume free of toxic poisons - as he did
If you believe that persons who must do menial work to survive are not beasts of burden to be used and discarded - as he did
If you believe in the right of people to organize and demand fair wages, clean water to drink and sanitary conditions in the workplace - as he did
If you believe in traveling overseas and persuading allies not to purchase food products harvested by oppressed farmworkers living in deplorable conditions - as he did
If you believe, as a man, in saying no to your macho privilege in order to make alliances across gender lines with women as equals in the struggle for our civil and human rights - as he did
If you believe in making coalitions of interest across identity lines for pursuing social change to improve the living conditions of the poor - as he did
If you believe in nurturing your spiritual life to fuel your passions for your causes - as he did
If you fast and pray as essential acts of Faith in your struggle against principalities and powers that don’t want to let your people go - as he did
If you believe that people engaged in peaceful protest should not be over-policed and under-protected - as he did
If you are willing to embrace the tools of democracy of the Republic to express your freedom of speech and to mobilize politically for halting abuse - as he did
If you believe in emulating the life and legacy of great leaders who preached and marched against tyranny through non-violence, like Jesus, Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Nelson Mandela - as he did
If you believe in working with your hands and back so that your children can become healthy, respected, educated and able to work with their minds as competent professionals - as he did
If you believe in leveraging two languages as resources for strengthening the human condition and for making our society just, inclusive, more productive and safer for differences - as he did
If you love your country enough and want it to live up to its promises of freedom and opportunity for all by risking your life and reputation in the hands of those who don’t want to share - as he did
Then, my dear sisters and brothers in the struggle, because you have embraced the formula of “Sí Se Puede” (Yes, We Can) and by virtue of your beliefs and values being in alignment with those of this genuine American hero
- You are César Chávez!
Are your values and beliefs in alignment with those of César Chávez? If so, our islands are better as a result.