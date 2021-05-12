My wife, who COVID-19-retired last May from a long career as a chef, made a keen observation about the hospitality industry’s current hiring crisis as the economy reopens. If you haven’t heard, practically every eatery is having a real problem rehiring employees, with some offering upwards of a thousand dollars as a sign-on bonus for new, inexperienced ones. Even a few 24/7 stalwarts in our town have thrown up signs on the weekends that read, “Sorry, we are closed. No employees!”
“This should be a wake-up call for the industry,” Jenny said, as we watched the national news one evening. “I’ve spent many years without weekends and holidays cooking.”
“Not to mention your days off covering for a cook or manager,” I replied.
“Now that I actually have weekends and holidays off, I feel that everyone really should.”
She’s right. Restaurant work is a brutal job. Employees on the dining room floor are subjected to quick overturns, unreasonable irate customers and children throwing tantrums. Equally stressed are the kitchen staff who need to remove garlic from garlicked menu items, re-cook perfectly grilled medium rare steaks, and pitch in to help the dishwashers who are always overwhelmed and almost never recognized by the public as an essential part of the dining experience.
Early in our marriage, Jenny and I were partners in the business. She was spectacular at it, me not so good. I was awkward. Honestly, I didn’t care to mingle with customers or hear their complaints. If someone had a special, often ridiculous, dietary request, I’d purposely look away from them as they told me in detail all about it, then respond, “Say that again, would you, so I get it right?”
If these needs were especially complicated, I’d ask them to repeat it more than once, then ask unnecessary, clarifying questions such as, “When you say no nuts, does that mean no seeds?” My goal was to exasperate them. My all-time favorite complaint by a customer was, “This pasta isn’t how they do it in Italy,” which I countered with, “Are you enjoying your stay in Michigan?”
Thankfully, I jettisoned myself from the business as soon as I could. And now, Jenny, delights in her weekends, grease-free shoes and non-garlic-scented hair. She dances every morning that she does not have to drive to a commercial kitchen. And we both wish for every restaurant employee to enjoy the same schedule of weekends and holidays off. Quite frankly, the pre-COVID-19 work-until-you-drop-mentality is nonsense in any industry.
It comes as no surprise to us that many food service workers do not wish to return to the grind. COVID-19 deprogrammed them to a more healthy schedule. Good for them.
The pre-COVID-19 working hours were not just bad for workers, it made consumers rabid, impatient and entitled jerks. The unnatural availability of goods and services all day, every day, turned us into irritable savages. It’s made us monsters who roared I’m-the-customer-therefore-I-am-right; consuming lunatics who tracked our packages incessantly.
Along the same lines, wood and steel prices have gone through the roof, attributed to links in the supply chain that locked up during the shutdowns. I, myself, didn’t think my eyes could get any wider paying for wood over the last month for some projects, yet somehow I do not feel gouged. With the effects of climate change and deforestation acutely upon us – you know what? – wood and natural resources should be expensive. People should pay dearly for felled trees and the disintegration of ecosystems that accompany their cutting. Consumers should pay more for gas and transportation that compromises our clean air and solar protective layers in the atmosphere.
Anyway, if any company requires its employees to give up vital family time, then they should pay not only a livable wage, but a bonus that significantly contributes to the employee and his/her family’s mental health. All businesses should be closed Saturday and Sunday, except for our caretaking institutions. Whatever losses there might be in revenue will be far surpassed by gains in quality of life, and a more considerate society.
Saturdays grilling at home sounds a whole lot better than waiting in line for a burger and fries. Dinner at Mom’s or with vaccinated friends is so much more meaningful than sending the tepid soup back and expending unnecessary energy trying to have a conversation in a loud dining room. How about Sunday as a mental day, or a traditional day of rest?
Life did not end when restaurants and other businesses closed down for months. It is sure to continue to improve – hopefully at a livable, humane pace that puts quality of life before the bottom line.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.