I am a registered Republican, but I really, really like Bernie Sanders. It pains me that his former primary rivals see it fit to endorse Joe Biden, never mind that the minorities of color appear to back him up, too. What is that all about?
What am I missing? I understand that the Democratic establishment feels Biden has the best chance to beat President Trump, but that doesn’t carry any material meaning. What is Joe’s plan for America? To be sure, he has one, or so says his website, but nothing in it can be called groundbreaking or intelligent; it is all regurgitated noise that others have repeatedly used. His most tangible goal is to beat Donald Trump, but that’s not really a plan, is it?
Back to Bernie, who actually has a singular platform, an admirable one, at that. I really, really like that he believes universal health coverage for Americans is a basic human right. I like that he is willing to go so far as to dismantle the current system in order to achieve, as his website describes, “a single-payer, national health insurance program to provide everyone in America with comprehensive health care coverage, free at the point of service.” To hear Bernie’s partymates insist that we need to keep what’s in place and expand it so that everyone can access “it” is pure folly. “It” sucks, ask anyone.
I can name exactly one person in my 52 years on this earth who has been satisfied with their health insurance. It is a guy named Greg, who has worked at UPS for nearly 40 years. From what he says, his plan is quite the wonder; his dental insurance, for example, covers dental implants. If you know anything about dental implants, (sadly, I do,) then you’ll know that a single implanted tooth can run upwards of $10,000. Greg has received eleven implants so far - eleven - most covered by his insurance. Meanwhile, the rest of us with the”it” that the Democratic majority wants us to keep are grateful for an annual flouride rinse and a promotional bobbin of dental floss.
One can only imagine how fantastic Greg’s medical coverage is. Yet, although he has worked over four decades at UPS, and is well past the age of retirement, Greg has postponed retiring because his Medicare coverage won’t be nearly as comprehensive as his work plan. Greg offers us the flip side of great health insurance from employment: That it is too good to let go of, therefore you work until you don’t need it anymore. You work until death.
And this is exactly the status quo the Democratic majority feels is worth keeping. Personally, I don’t want to work until I die just to make sure that if I break a leg, a doctor might see me. No thanks, Joe, and Pete and Amy and Cory and the rest of you.
I also greatly admire Bernie for daring to propose that maybe we need to give working people the same breaks that multibillion-dollar corporations routinely receive. I’ll use Jeff Bezos as an example here: In 2018, Amazon pulled in $232.9 billion dollars in global revenue, yet paid $0 in federal taxes. In fact, they received a tax refund of $129 million. Yet in this very same tax year, Uri Rafaeli, a Michigan retiree, lost his home for an unpaid tax bill of $8.41.
No matter how one might finesse the gap between Bezos and Rafaeli, for example, “Oh, but Jeff Bezos employs thousands of people and keeps transportation and paper companies in the black,” and “property tax isn’t the same as federal income tax,” - that Bernie is willing to fight for some measure of equalization is something that should make Democrats vote him into the primary. Isn’t equality, after all, the core value of the modern Democrat?
Unfortunately, many Dems are willing to abandon Bernie in favor of fear - the fear of losing to Donald Trump. But here’s the thing: if anyone can squarely challenge Trump, it is Bernie. Against Trump, Joe is a schmo.
Therefore, I will switch party lines and vote for Bernie should he become the Democratic presidential nominee. The prospect of a President Sanders is simply much too exciting to remain Republican. However, if Biden gets the nod, then I’m staying in my lane.
I know, I know: Trump isn’t promising universal health care coverage as is Bernie, nor has he even remotely suggested that he wants to redistribute the personal wealth in this country. My reason is simple: Bernie and Trump are the same in that they threaten the establishment. All branches of the government are firing with Trump in office, and they will with Bernie. America needs this - it is a sign of a healthy democracy. We cannot return to the complacent peace of a Democratic establishment.