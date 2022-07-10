The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization, defines mass shooting as an event wherein a person shoots, wounds and/or kills at least four people, excluding the perpetrator. The number of mass shootings continues to grow at horrific speed. It has been dubbed a “uniquely American problem.” Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States.
Gun Violence Archive reports that: “There have been 60 American mass shootings in June, bringing the 2022 total to 292.” These were the stats before the July 4th Highland Park tragedy. So far this year, more than 20,800 have died of gun violence in the U.S. This should not be surprising since Americans own 50% of all the privately owned firearms in the world. Is this what we equate with freedom?
As a diversity consultant, I have been invited to address communities where mass shootings occurred. My first encounter remains indelible in my mind. I was asked to talk with educators in Jefferson County, Colorado – the epicenter of the Columbine High School massacre. Columbine became a household name as the details of the horrible shootings by two deranged, murderous youths from a white, largely middle-class neighborhood, were reported.
The era of mass shootings in schools with weapons made for war began in Littleton at Columbine but did not end there. Survivors of such slaughters are forever trying to make sense of what causes people to snap. The mother of one of the shooters, Sue Klebold wrote a memoir, "A Mother’s Reckoning: Living in the Aftermath of Tragedy." A book reviewer commented that, “When Sue Klebold decided to write a book about her son Dylan, who along with Eric Harris massacred 12 fellow students and a teacher at Columbine High School in 1999, she set herself a daunting task. How to express her love for the boy she raised — without minimizing the horror of his acts?”
Kim Hubbard in People Magazine, added “Dylan destroyed countless lives and shattered his family. Sue admits she will never understand his actions, but she's forged meaning amid devastation by devoting her life to mental health awareness.” Sue Klebold, and many other parents of victims since, have made the country more painfully aware of how mental health issues in childhood can spiral into a death frenzy among young adults if gone unchecked or ignored.
My next visit was to Virginia Tech. Thirty-two students and two professors were massacred on April 16, 2007. The perpetrator was a South Korean international student, Seung Hui Cho. He killed himself and 33 people. He was a victim of bullying and likely had been sexually molested by his stepfather. He was ridiculed by students and experienced rejection even by members of his church. He was a loner who had a history of mental issues. Isolated and rejected, he exploded and stained the history of Virginia Tech with the blood of innocent people who were at the wrong place at the wrong time. I was asked to facilitate discussions related to the growing resentment, stigma and hate attacks on Asian students as a result of the Virginia Tech incident.
Fast forward to Uvalde, Texas. Salvador Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother, then proceeded to kill 19 students and two teachers before he was shot dead. It’s called suicide by a cop. He was bullied and ridiculed throughout his childhood. He had a lisp and stuttered. He showed signs of acting out and cutting himself. He was on no one’s radar. Notwithstanding, he had “the right” to buy a weapon of war and blast through a school, killing innocent children and their teachers.
There is something very wrong with a society where people with pre-existing mental health problems, can purchase AR-15 rifles, but can’t get health care. Gun lobbyists claim that guns don’t kill, people have to pull the trigger. Technically, people do the killing – but the scale of killing is exponentially increased with automatic weapons of mass destruction. No matter how you phrase the argument, no can deny that mass shootings are a direct outcome of these types of weapons. Honestly, I don’t know how this country can tolerate such madness under the cloak of “freedom to bear arms.” What about the freedom to be safe and live without fear?