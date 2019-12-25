From CNN.com’s Dec. 18, 2019, edition: “Brian Tarantina, who recently played Jackie in Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' -- died of "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine," the New York City Medical Examiner's office said. The 60-year-old actor's death was accidental, according to the medical examiner's office.”
On Oct. 2, 2017, singer Tom Petty died from an “accidental” overdose on several painkillers, including fentanyl and oxycodone.
If you Googled what killed singer and songwriter Prince in April of 2016, you would find that he, too, died accidentally by taking a whole lot of similar drugs.
This column isn’t about condemning self-extermination, nor do I seek to gloss over suicide and its effects on society. Rather, I highlight these particular incidents to point out something that might seem completely unrelated, but here it comes: When we declare in America that the rich keep getting richer while the poor just get poorer, it’s because businesses, like insurance, like to keep business big. By extension, countries like our own prefer their economies to grow rich and richer, too.
Here’s where “accidental suicide” becomes relevant: A coroner’s ruling of “death by suicide” invalidates any death benefit that surely Prince, Tom Petty, and the Amazon channel had on an actor on their highly acclaimed series. Had these deaths been plainly declared suicide - which any reasonable measure occurred - then there would not have been any kind of payout. It is not unreasonable to ask how one accidentally swallows a fatal amount of something so powerful that it can only be prescribed by some shady doctor. How is voluntarily OD'ing on fentanyl an accident?
In this scenario, it is not difficult to see how the estates of rich celebrities and entertainment conglomerates grow their wealth. And, make no mistake, insurance companies do well with having to fork over millions of dollars in death benefits. You see, it’s good business to be the good guy to rich people; but not so much to regular people who regularly get rejected by the very same companies for some small car insurance claim.
Isn’t it funny that Hollywood’s A-list are among the first to cry out about economic inequality while at the same time never complain about raking in millions more than the last movie they worked on? It’s a rich-get-richer world. Even the former president and Mrs.Obama, upon leaving office, quickly signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix to bring soulful programming to the people. Wait, aren’t they champions of the poor and underserved? Why not air their society-saving content on the free channels?
Speaking of pay TV, why are the Democratic presidential candidates agreeing to debate on CNN, as opposed to network television? Not everybody - especially the poor - subscribe to CNN. Aren’t the Democrats traditionally the party of the poor?
This imbalance of wealth and influence is a frenzy within which dance characters that good everyday people do not normally associate with a rigged system of wealth. Take a look at PBS. Your, and my, tax dollars support this channel to give a free television platform to everyday Americans. But instead, Ken Burns’ monopoly of the primetime excludes many hardworking, creative and independent filmmakers. “Finding Your Roots” only concerns itself with the ancestry of the rich and famous. The Kennedy Center only honors rich and famous people. Forget privately held insurance companies, even public institutions keep the rich richer.
In 2020, we have yet another election season to try to change things. I’d like to offer a fresh approach at how to go about it:
1. Never believe in a celebrity endorsement. Being a friend of Oprah doesn’t make anyone a better or more capable person.
2. Look in your home for your reasons to vote. Look at your bank account, look at your debt, look at your equity and compare it to your liabilities. Is your personal cash flow more of a problem to you than the national student loan crisis? If it is, then the guy prioritizing student debt relief is probably not your guy.
3. A candidate’s color does not, nor should ever, matter. Politicians all share the same shade.
4. Vote for the person who will make big business stop using plastic instead of the candidate who wields climate change as a policy. There wouldn’t be plastic in the oceans if plastic wasn’t in industry.
5. Similarly, major tax breaks to small business owners and better wages for local workers is far better for the environment and local economy than any kind of climate change policy. Fewer overnight deliveries means less jet fuel and less oil, and more local income means more local products bought.
6. Vote according to your spiritual and cultural beliefs. You should always vote according to your faith.
7. Vote for the person who’s going to fix the potholes on your street. Anything more than that is pie in the sky.
Oh, and don’t give to PBS - they’re a pay-for-view channel now. Give to your farmer or shopkeeper, instead. It’ll make for a better and brighter 2020.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.