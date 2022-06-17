You may have lived on a Pacific island all your life, but at some point you have to take stock of your homeland and its broader surroundings. How do you define your home? Is it one of many small, isolated islands in a vast ocean? Or is it part of a grander whole, a “sea of islands,” as Tongan author Epeli Hau’ofa famously noted?
The island might be so small that it appears as a mere dot on the map – and sometimes not even that. It’s no surprise, then, that most of those living on the great landmasses of the globe have never heard of your home island and wouldn’t have a clue as to where it might be located.
But Epeli’s voice has been heard. Your island home is not as tiny as you might have imagined – so goes the chorus today. The Pacific is an ocean that covers nearly one-third of the planet, after all. Far from being a barrier separating distant islands, Epeli and his followers argue, the ocean is a highway connecting them. So relax and know that you’re part of a grand whole. The Pacific is not just a collection of small and forgettable island states that are destined to be the playthings of a few rich Western nations.
In truth, Pacific island societies can celebrate the remarkable navigational achievements of the founding populations. They can also celebrate the language ties and cultural similarities resulting from these long ocean voyages. There are plenty of reasons for cultural pride. But unity?
The historic, migratory links are real. Centuries, even millennia ago, islanders somehow settled just about every inhabitable island in the Pacific. Contemporary islanders have enough of the shared DNA and linguistic features to prove it.
But is it accurate to imagine strong bonds between the different island states today? Not at all, if we look for durable economic and political ties between Pacific nations now or in the postcolonial past. Yes, the Pacific has had its regional organizations such as the Pacific Islands Forum. But look at how they function! I once depicted the Pacific nations as forming a circle, but with faces turned outward and their backs to one another in an effort to find the support they need from Western powers. Every single Pacific island nation needs an economic lifeline since natural resources are scarce and any significant trade among the islands themselves is just unrealistic. What can the Marshall Islands expect to gain from a closer relationship with Kiribati, for instance?
Nonetheless, recent developments have produced a more cooperative spirit among the island nations. The Nauru Agreement on fishing rights has shown how a cartel of nations, even small ones, can utilize their widespread geography to greatly boost their income from fishing rights. Over 20 years, FSM has seen its fishing fees grow from $15 million to over four times that amount. The lesson to be learned is that if island nations hang together, they can profit economically – thus compensating for all those limitations on the island economy so often recited by the big banks and economists as obstacles to economic development.
Nowadays there are other possibilities for regional collaboration appearing. How about the recent U.S. drive, supported by Australia, New Zealand and Japan, to counter China’s thrust into the Pacific? Western nations seem to be ready to pay generous rewards to Pacific states that will affiliate with them and deny any concessions to China. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the area of the Pacific known as Micronesia. Defense concerns of foreign superpowers are probably going to be more profitable than the tuna found in the ocean waters. If the nation states can come to an agreement among themselves in sealing the deal, that is. Security, then, seems to be the latest motivation for unifying the Pacific.
Perhaps regionalism can be achieved after all, while not sacrificing national identity, in the global society that is still under construction today. Maybe those island nations that shared important historic ties can find a reason for working together today. Could they be finding a reason to turn around to face one another at long last?
Possibly Epeli’s proud statement is predictive, even if it was far from factual at the time it was written.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.