If you are considering health when you think of New Year's resolutions, just try to eat a small amount of vegetables every day and you will find it makes a big difference.
There has been growing scientific evidence that a diet rich in vegetables can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. Research done by Harvard University even found that each additional serving of vegetables and fruits per day could generate an average 4% reduction in the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. That is exactly why your healthy New Year's resolutions could be just to eat a small amount, even only one serving, of vegetables every day.
Another Harvard University study suggests that, although all vegetables and fruits contribute to the benefit, green leafy vegetables, such as lettuce, spinach, swiss chard and mustard greens, are the most strongly associated with decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts, bok choy and kale; and citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruit also make important contributions.
Besides cardiovascular disease, a study that followed 71,346 female nurses age 38 to 63 years, who were free of cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, for 18 years also showed that consumption of green leafy vegetables was associated with a lower risk of diabetes. Almost everybody is no stranger to how high the diabetes prevalence is in our community. Increasing vegetable consumption is obviously a very meaningful health goal for most of us.
The School of Public Health at Harvard University also reminds that vegetables and fruits contain indigestible fiber, which absorbs water and expands as it passes through the digestive system. By triggering regular bowel movements, this can relieve or prevent constipation.
If "small amount" is still kind of not good enough to encourage you to give it a try, the real story shared by Savanna Swain-Wilson, a contributing writer for INSIDER, may be able to motivate you.
Swain-Wilson wrote a famous article in 2021 to share the experience of her "eat vegetables every day" four-week challenge, which is part of her personal commitment to form good habits in the year. She took nutrition experts' advice and started the challenge from visiting grocery stores to explore a wide variety of veggies. And, they can be fresh, frozen or canned. So, this part of beginning helped her notice many different kinds of vegetables in addition to those ingredients she used to make a standard house salad. This also made it easier to reach the goal of "trying one or two new vegetables a week" as nutrition experts advised.
Another helpful technique Swain-Wilson shared is to incorporate veggies into many ordinary every-day dishes, not only making sure to eat a salad every dinner. For example, she made flatbreads or pizzas topped with tomatoes, red peppers and mushrooms. She also used more vegetarian ingredients such as onion, garlic, tomato, jalapeno, corn and red pepper to create a vegetable chili. When the forecast called for several days of chilly, rainy weather, she added some more vegetables to the regular minestrone soup to enjoy a comfort meal with minimal effort.
To have more creative ways to maintain consumption of vegetables, Swain-Wilson followed the nutritionist's advice and enjoyed veggies with her breakfast, for example, adding broccoli, tomato and onions to an egg scramble. She made a burger with a black-bean patty and used sliced portobello mushrooms with garlic and jalapeno as a taco filling.
With many ways to sneak vegetables into daily meals and enhance the taste of veggies, Swain-Wilson didn't feel like she was participating in a challenge anymore in the fourth week. By the end of the four weeks, her stomach felt significantly less bloated than it had been the year before. She also noticed her face was much less puffy. In addition, she emphasized the challenge resulted in more than physical benefits. She was so proud of herself for being able to stick to the commitment. She started making more of an effort to drink water and stay active, even if that meant just walking around her neighborhood.
When adults get encouraged to start eating vegetables and fruits every day, please invite the young generation of the family to join the eat healthy action. A study that followed a cohort of 90,476 women for 22 years found that those who ate the most fruit during adolescence (about 3 servings a day) compared with those who ate the lowest intakes (0.5 serving a day) had a 25% lower risk of developing breast cancer later in life. There was a significant reduction in breast cancer in women who ate a higher intake of apples, bananas, grapes and corn during adolescence, and oranges and kale during early adulthood.
Finally, although nutrition experts generally agree that frozen vegetables are equally as nutritious as fresh ones, let's try to reach local farmers to get fresh local produce and share with our friends and family how creative we are to make delicious meals with locally grown vegetables. It will definitely help us reach our health goals as well as foster local agricultural development.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu is the president of Guåhan Global Foundation and senior adviser for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam. The nonprofit foundation strives to promote peace, health and sustainability for Guam and the region through cultural, educational, social and economic activities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively.