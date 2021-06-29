Nikola Tesla might have been the world’s most important inventor. He certainly could have been the wealthiest. His life was as much about what might have been as it was about what he created.
Tesla was born in 1856 in Croatia. He studied math and physics, and in 1882, he came up with the idea for a brushless motor using AC, the alternating current we have today. At the time, DC, direct current, was the world standard for power.
Big power plays
He worked a year in Paris, repairing DC power plants for Continental Edison. Two years later he immigrated to the United States, taking an engineering job at Thomas Edison’s New York City headquarters, and impressing Edison with his talent and drive.
A turning point in Tesla’s life was an encounter with Edison, where the company’s DC dynamos, the power generators, were discussed. According to different accounts, Tesla either told Edison he could come up with a design to improve them, or Edison offered Tesla a reward if he could do so.
But what was offered?
Either way, Tesla would get $50,000 if he could do the job. It was the mid-1880s, and that’s about $1.5 million in today’s dollars.
The DC dynamos were the core of Edison’s business and improvement would be of critical importance — but would it have been worth the equivalent of $1.5 million, and would Edison, a sharp businessman, have really offered it?
Tesla delivered
Tesla worked night and day for months and presented his design, which Edison liked. However, when Tesla asked for the money, Edison refused, telling Tesla it was just a joke, that he didn’t understand the American sense of humor. Tesla was furious. The question remains, was there really such an offer?
I’ve read the story in numerous sources, and no witnesses have ever been mentioned. By all accounts, it was just the two of them when the conversation took place.
Basic business knowledge is needed
Tesla was a talented engineer, but inexperienced in business matters. Verbal agreements were still the standard then, and Tesla reportedly figured if Edison said it, he would back it up. Whatever the reality is in this case, it separated the two men forever.
Verbal agreements still exist today. To avoid potential trouble, such arrangements are best to be in writing, regardless of how much trust exists between employee and employer. Sincere business people will never be offended if you ask for that, because they don’t want misunderstandings to cause problems.
Know your true worth
Tesla soon quit, eventually joining forces with George Westinghouse, Edison’s major competitor. Westinghouse hired Tesla, licensed his patents, and built him a new laboratory. Tesla had a contract that paid him well, and also set him up for royalties on the sale of power and systems using his technology.
The royalties would have made Tesla untold millions. However, the wealthy men backing Westinghouse told him to renegotiate with Tesla, whose passion was inventing, not conducting the nuts and bolts of business. Tesla ended up giving away his rights to any royalties, which changed his financial picture forever.
Tesla and the dawning of AC
In 1891, Tesla and Westinghouse partnered with General Electric, which was the new name of Edison’s company, to install AC generators at Niagara Falls, creating the first modern power station. AC power was on the map, and it grew into what we have today.
Eventually, Tesla went his own way, devoting years to new methods of power transmission. His patents ran out, and he would never again be a major force in the world of power generation.
What might have been?
Had Tesla retained the royalties and never had to seek financing for his projects, there’s no telling what he might have brought to the world. He might well have been the richest inventor in history, as AC power plants replaced DC facilities around the globe.
It’s undeniably valuable to be able to do the work we love, and are good at. It’s also important to know our worth, and to be able to protect that worth through effective business practices.
Tesla fell short in that area, and we can only imagine what that cost him…and us.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.