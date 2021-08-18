This morning, I read an article in The Wall Street Journal about how some European countries have shifted their pandemic efforts from beating COVID to living with it, and I find that this makes boatloads of sense. In America, the overwhelming, more-angry-than-urgent need for an all-out cure has bested the Trump era divisive rhetoric. I see so many social media posts damning Floridians, calling them everything from mentally disabled to murderous over their majority choice to remain either unmasked or unvaccinated.
I don’t like all this bashing. To be quite honest, I’ve muted friends who have shared memes of this nature. It reduces them. I wish only to think the best of my friends, rather than the worst that these pandemic fears have brought out in them. Like them, I have received my vaccinations. But I do not harbor anger toward those who wish not to follow suit, nor do I want to be elbowed online to do so.
I am old enough to remember the days before AIDS and the carnal joys ignorant of the safe sex concept. Back then, gay men were demonized as southerners are today over the choices they make with their bodies. Of course, the HIV virus is transmitted in an entirely different way than coronavirus; however, the “choice” to catch either virus is ultimately up to the individual seeking to avoid infection. The abstinence and prophylactics of the 1980s have given way to social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing masks.
I repeat: Wear. A. Mask. I say it again because the media continues to bury the fact that mask-wearing protects the mask wearer, too.
So to my vaccinated friends I say, cover your breathing holes to protect yourselves. You, more than the unvaccinated, have the highest duty to preserve your health. In the meantime, try to find some compassion for the whole nation and stop spewing unnecessary hatred.
Because this is what we know the most: Vaccines are not stopping COVID-19 from infecting people; we must accept, once and for all, that neither Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden, nor science is going to stop the delta or a subsequent variant from invading our bodies. It is entirely up to the individual alone.
As I am preparing to return to the classroom this fall, I have every intention of wearing masks, keeping my distance; avoiding crowds and disinfecting like a madman. Even when COVID-19 had been conquered over the summer, I long decided to continue to at least wear masks. Look, the flu kills people, too, and schools are Petri dishes for all sorts of cooties.
Moreover, climate change has presented the continental United States, previously absent deadly tropical diseases such as melioidosis, also called Burkholderia pseudomallei infection, which has proved far and away more fatal than COVID-19. That’s right - melioidosis in the U.S. has killed 50% of those who contracted it, individuals who had not previously visited Southeast Asia or northern Australia, where it is commonly found.
And let’s just talk about public violence for a minute. Less than three weeks ago, a movie theater in Corona, California, opens up for a screening after a long period of being shut down by pandemic safety measures. What happens? A gunman opens fire and kills two people. Two days ago, in Florida, a toddler shoots his mother dead while playing with a loaded gun and it is all captured on Zoom.
Quite honestly, I feel that this is exactly how we must view this virus, as an inconvenience that requires the utmost personal attention to self-preservation, rather than a societal death sentence that sparks resentment, anger and hatred. Think of masks as condoms for your face, avoiding crowds as a form of abstinence, and staying 6 feet apart from others as your way of not sharing needles. In doing so, you can still enjoy all the things your body and mind were meant and yearn to do. If others want to practice unsafe living during these times of viral variants, it is both their right and their choice.
Of all the things learned in the last couple of years, the biggest lesson surely must be that being stuck at home isn’t such a terrible plight, after all. Gardens flourished, abandoned pets received love and care, and families became more involved and bonded. A cure for this virus is bound to bring these fantastic practices to an abrupt end. Sadly, animal shelters are seeing a surge in surrendered animals as the economy reopens. People who return to normal can be real jerks.
I dare say that a cure for COVID-19 threatens to reverse a good soulful trend. One thing’s for sure, a vaccine certainly hasn’t made us better people.