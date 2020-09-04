When did it all begin? The sharp polarization that seems to divide families and societies today, I mean.
Did I hear you say that we have always been divided, so what’s the big deal? Urban-rural, Democrat-Republican, liberal-conservative and the list goes on. Point taken, but I don’t remember the division ever being so toxic as it is today.
For me, it all started one afternoon in early June 1966. I had just returned from a three-year teaching assignment in Chuuk and was being met at the Buffalo airport by my father and four brothers. Once the hugs and greetings were finished, we piled into the car where I soon found myself engaged in a heated argument with my brothers about Lyndon Johnson and his Secretary of State Dean Rusk and, of course, the Vietnam War. The argument lasted through dinner and beyond.
Didn’t all Americans support our efforts to free this Asian country from communist enslavement? I wondered. How could my brothers be so cynical as to believe that this massive military effort by the United States was anything less than noble? How could they think that the results were being misrepresented to the American public, and that the whole endeavor was doomed?
We brothers had quarreled loudly and often as kids, but on the defining issues, we stood with arms linked, as it were. We believed in God, went to church faithfully, recited the Pledge of Allegiance proudly, and cheered on our president, whether Republican or Democrat. Just a few years earlier we would sing along to the folk music that was all the rage at that time. We all seemed to cherish the myths celebrated in those old songs – heroic explorers, hardy pioneers, grand statesmen, Irish revolutionary leaders.
What had happened to those warm old days when we teenagers might go to battle with one another over stolen socks or a missing baseball glove, but never over social or political issues? Something strange had happened to the country while I lived in blissful ignorance half a world away. Clearly something in what I used to call my home was very different. It took me a full year to come around on some of those issues my brothers and I had argued about. But even then the quarreling continued, sometimes between me and people holding the same “unenlightened” positions I had taken just a year earlier.
The issues that we could fight over, grew more numerous all the time. Were the so-called hippies ruining our country with their disregard for social norms, or were they truly the prophets of a new age? Was the call for civil rights exaggerated and poorly timed, or was it long overdue? How about the cries of feminism? Were women going too far in claiming the right to abortion? Then there was the gay liberation movement and the conundrum that presented to the establishment.
As controversial issues multiplied, it appeared that the loud arguments would never stop. The hot issues a few decades back might have been the Vietnam War and national integrity, but as time passed you could choose from dozens of contentious matters to argue over. The list has only grown longer in recent decades – so long, in fact, that we don’t hear much about the issues themselves any longer. By this time people seemed to have moved into two separate camps, divided more by general sentiment – gut feelings – than by single issues.
I do not think it’s an exaggeration to state that this recent wave of division, so palpable among our people today, had its origin in the 1960s. Perhaps not on the June day of 1966 when I first felt its impact, but certainly in that era. There was a social climate change then that had two powerful effects: it led to a torrent of new issues that divided the public, and it gave people the freedom to express themselves more openly than ever before. No more “Hush, we don’t talk about such things at family dinner.” After the change, everything was up for grabs and we all felt ready to talk freely about it.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.