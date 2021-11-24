I do not understand why people subject themselves to the horrors of holiday travel. You’d think by now I would, but it becomes more perplexing as I get older.
I have no patience for lines and being in an anxious holiday crowd, never mind in a cramped flying tube with wings and the possibility of breakthrough COVID. And, if the truth be told, I just don’t get that if an individual makes the choice to move away, settle into a job, a home and start a family, that they would voluntarily uproot the family for a high-pressure turkey meal miles from their established nest.
I know I sound like an outright Scrooge, though I come by it honestly, I assure you. Kids, like me, who move away from a faraway place to pursue an education and start a job usually do not have the time or funds to make such a long return trip home for a holiday meal. Such excursions are far too frivolous - we tend to save the time and money for more pressing issues such as terminal illness or funerals. Not even weddings make the list.
Maybe it’s a cultural thing.
I think the pressure to run toward this holiday turbulence goes both ways for families that live on the same continent. I imagine parents expect their adult children and their kids to return home as much as the younger set feels obliged to. So there’s that, but my heart really goes out to the individual hosting the holiday. What work this is, not to mention having to accommodate the vegan in-law or nut-allergic grandson. Wouldn’t it be great to gather without the expectation of a huge elaborate meal? How about turning Thanksgiving into a hayride, instead, or a brewery crawl. Now that sounds like a restful destination worth the commute.
As I’ve pondered this week, I think the main culprit here is the turkey dinner. Let’s face it, a roasted turkey is not something that is the usual fare throughout the year; therefore, I feel that the taste memory of the big bird is what blinds us to the utter inconvenience and the financial, psychological and carbon costs of the “pilgrimage.” No pun intended, though I’m delighted at how that worked out.
So you know what we did this year? We started to eat turkey early. A week before the actual holiday, neither of us is craving it because so far this year, Jenny has roasted three small turkeys for soups and sandwiches. Essentially, we’ve cooked the magic out of the Thanksgiving expectation. And, magically, we’re not feeling the least bit anxious about having it this week.
I think I’ve actually stumbled onto something akin to a stress-less Thanksgiving, a real strategy that will make the celebration more fun for all involved. Here’s the plan.
1. Ditch the bird, although you should eat turkey throughout the year wherever you are. Just throw one in the oven the way you would roast a chicken. If you feel like it, make stuffing, but it isn’t necessary. Heck, there really is no season for pumpkin pie either.
2. Make the Thanksgiving meal casual and picnic-like. Think Super Bowl munchies. Make the gathering less about a big elaborate meal and the meticulous table setting, but more about snacks, movies and fun home-town activities.
3. Travel the weekend before Thanksgiving week, and return the Monday after. Avoid all transit for the 48 hours on either side of Thursday.
When I was growing up in Guam, any celebratory meal consisted of traditional grilled meats and fish, vegetables, red rice made with annatto water, and various desserts. When Thanksgiving became the fashion after the war, the turkey and all the fixings were introduced; however, they did not replace the native meal. They just became an unnecessarily laborious side dish that no one touched.
To tell you the truth, I know many people who enjoy a prime rib – far easier to make – and the even easier baked potato - anything but the turkey - and now that I’m talking about it, they never seem stressed heading off for their Thanksgiving holiday. They come back rejuvenated and rested. Conversely, those – myself included –who partake in the traditional meal always return bloated and sluggish, moaning about tight waistbands as we finish off plate after plate of Christmas cookies to fill the bottomless hole that the turkey meal opened.
Since we started roasting turkeys during other times of the year, I find that I appreciate it more, if you can believe it. I must admit, the fragrance of a roasted turkey filling the house is festive in the fall but it is magical any time of the year. Why put it off only so that it adds to the stress of an already bottlenecked late November?
I have no idea what we will be eating in a few days and it is not the least bit worrisome. I’m actually looking forward to the surprise. In years past, I would already be dreading the mess and discomfort. This year, with just this one small tweak of eliminating the turkey, I can focus on so many more meaningful things.