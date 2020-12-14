It’s been nine months!
NINE months.
Somehow, a two-week shutdown to “flatten the curve” has turned into a nine-month debacle that has flattened the economy and destroyed families. We will never know the extent of the damage this virus crisis has caused, economically or personally.
We will NEVER know.
We haven’t known from the start.
Since the Communist Party of China owned up to the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and put the PR campaign in motion, we have been misled and lied to. Mainstream media have put forth a narrative that cannot be questioned. Social media have silenced robust debate on the matter.
And now we are being told that a vaccine will save us.
But as with everything else we’ve seen in this virus crisis, how can we know?
Consider this:
• The vaccine has been less than a year in development.
• At least one company — Moderna — has never made or tested a vaccine before. (Moderna spars with U.S. scientists over coronavirus vaccine trials: https://cnb.cx/2KhQJnO)
• They skipped the animal testing phase. (Coronavirus Update: Vaccine Skips Important Animal Testing Phase, Straight To Human Trials: https://bit.ly/2Kosu7i)
• Vaccine manufacturers cannot be held liable for any damages caused by the vaccine. (Congressional Research Service: https://bit.ly/3oNSpVa)
I am old enough to remember the 1976 Swine Flu mass vaccination program. One person died of Swine Flu and 13 were hospitalized, but the government’s overreactive response led to a mass vaccination program that, according to “60 Minutes,” led to nearly 4,000 claims against the government and $3.5 billion paid in damages. Approximately 300 died from the vaccine. (The CBS broadcast of this report aired on Nov. 4, 1979)
That Swine Flu vaccine was made using standard vaccine technology at the time.
The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has been made with novel technology. And since they skipped the animal trials, those who receive it will become the guinea pigs. There are plenty of scientists and doctors who are speaking out against the pandemic and the vaccines. But for each one who does, another Youtube video gets banned.
I doubt a vaccine will end the current virus crisis.
It’s been nine months.
Already eight months too long.