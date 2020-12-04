Let me share with you a story I heard some years ago.
A couple had just sent their young teenage son off to a new school shortly after they moved to a new home. As many parents would be, they were concerned about how their son would fit into the school and whether he would find friends there.
The first few weeks went by without any incidents. It seemed that their son was making the necessary adjustments to the school and his classmates. Then, one afternoon, their son came home with a pained look on his face. When his parents asked him what was wrong, he explained that one day he had been watching one of his classmates eating his packed lunch at a table by himself. The boy opened the bag he carried and dumped its contents on a napkin. One egg bounced onto the napkin. That egg was all he had for lunch.
For the rest of the week the boy watched his classmate do the same thing every day at lunchtime. The menu each day was a single egg. So the boy finally went up to his classmate and asked why he ate alone all the time. The hesitant answer he received was that the classmate was ashamed of how little he had brought with him. He was afraid that if he joined other students, they would be forced to share with him some of their own food, and he didn’t want to pressure them to do that.
So, the boy was asking his parents whether he could bring his new friend over to their house for dinner on Friday night. Wouldn’t it be nice to share their food and their table with a new friend who didn’t have the good food or the friendship they themselves enjoyed?
The parents agreed and their son’s classmate was invited for dinner that Friday night. The dinner went so well that they made it a weekly event. Every Friday evening the classmate came for dinner, and eventually two or three others began joining the weekly event. For the host family this chance to do something for their son’s classmates soon became the highlight of the week.
Perhaps this little story is timely as we prepare for Christmas. We are already thinking of our holiday celebration, including the Christmas dinner, such as it will be in this COVID-19-filled year. We probably won’t be filling the dinner table with relatives who live outside our own household. In such circumstances, it’s tough to imagine tracking down hard-up people – like the classmate in our story – to invite them in to the family dinner.
Still, Christmas is Christmas. The season is supposed to be one of good cheer. It should bring out the best in us. Can we somehow spread the good cheer (and the good food we enjoy) with others?
How about inviting a “virtual” guest to the table at your home this Christmas? I’m not suggesting that you flout restrictions and sweep someone off the streets into your dining room. But you might welcome someone “virtually” into your home, and into your heart. You might set aside a little money so that some poor soul on island has more than a single egg to dine on this Christmas.
If you don’t personally know anyone who qualifies for this help, or the wanderers haven’t been knocking on your door lately, you could contact someone at the Guam Homeless Coalition for suggestions. Anyone looking for a “virtual guest” for Christmas dinner can easily find one through the good people who make up the Coalition. You could make arrangements to provide the money or food that would make their Christmas special this year. Just contact them through Samantha Taitano at executive@manelu.org, or Lourdes Hongyee at 477-9801.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.