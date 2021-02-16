"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
– Maya Angelou
Like me, you've probably seen this Maya Angelou quote a number of times. Did you ever stop to think how it might apply to the workplace, and how leaders can make her words come alive through their decisions and actions? Let's explore the topic today.
Use your time wisely
You have 2,000 hours a year. That's 40 hours a week for 50 weeks, allowing for vacation time. If you're a business owner, manager or team leader, how can you use that time to create a difference in the life of each worker who reports to you, or who you influence?
I'm well aware of the condition of Guam's economy, and how busy you likely are and the distractions you face. I understand that my question above isn't the biggest issue on your plate.
That said, retaining good talent is a day-to-day job. It's not rocket science. It's more about being personal and consistent. When people know you want to help them grow and succeed, it's much tougher – and more expensive – for a competitor to convince them to leave you. This is "building a wall" around your human assets.
Plant seeds now
One day, there will be greater competition for talent in Guam. Waiting until then to signal a strong interest in the future of your team members is too late. Start now.
The investment in development needs to be both financial and emotional. If you're currently short on money, don't be short on love. Workers must know they're needed and wanted. If you take them for granted, they'll know.
So it's employees first?
The Gallup Organization's research has found that business units with the highest levels of performance outcomes have both high employee engagement and high customer engagement.
Therefore, it's not customers first or employees first. The real magic happens when both groups feel they're being treated as if they're special.
However, don't miss the key to this. When workers feel fulfilled today, plus know they're working toward an even better tomorrow, they'll bring that into their engagement with your customers.
Let me be blunt: This is human nature. If you don't love your workers, they probably won't love your customers.
Four things workers need
In addition to a development plan for each worker, Gallup's study of 10,000 employees showed leaders must provide the following if they want to achieve the desired results:
1. Trust, openness and honesty
Show employees what you're doing to enhance their experience. Ask for feedback on your efforts.
Let workers know how you arrive at the decisions you make. That will improve understanding.
Keep in mind, trust is earned over time, and must be protected. What is built long-term can be lost in a flash.
2. Stability
Another word for stability is consistency. These are times of disruption and people are happy for any sense of stability they can get. Reinforce your commitment in word and deed.
Communicate well, and regularly. The more and better information you send throughout the organization, the less chance there is for gossip to take over.
The overall experience for employees should be Job One, with expectations not just managed but consistently improved. In addition and still under the stability tab, leaders have to keep their cool. If others are nervous, you're calm. If you lose it, the team loses it.
3. Compassion
Be thoughtful and caring and encourage every worker to find ways to show that to each other, and to your customers. This is a time to display your humanity in any way possible. Everybody needs it.
Make it clear that you're thinking about more than just the basic transactions. If you're a leader at any level, or just want to exhibit leadership capabilities, go out of your way to show compassion.
4. Hope
This is what gets us out of bed every day. We think that today can be better than yesterday. You absolutely must inspire hope, and make workers believe they have a role in making that happen.
Work on these four areas every day – trust, stability, compassion and hope.
Add a development plan to that, and people will respond.
Jerry Roberts helps managers connect effectively with team members. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.