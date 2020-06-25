On June 30, the primary filing deadline will let us know who is running. I don’t really think we need a primary election this year. I also don’t think candidates should be required to gather signatures to run for office. It is silly to require people to encounter one another for a set of signatures.
Depending on who actually runs and a number of other factors, the November election is going to be a very different kind of election. While a core of incumbents can be readily re-elected, I think about a third of the Legislature is going to cycle out this election.
Since the major tools of those in office are limited for now, some of the advantages incumbents have had in the past will not apply today. For example, the number of social contacts a person in office has is stifled during this election season. Since many candidates have grass roots bases, this is an important factor. Further, social media is a two-edged sword. For the most part, a lot of the things said on social media on Guam are fairly easy to defeat. Most of the little trolls that inhabit social media platforms don’t have the courage to unmask themselves. Of those who do make their identities known, it is a fairly deliberate process to address their concerns.
But there is one class of social media content that cannot be easily defeated. At some point, someone will piece these techniques together to realize political effect. It just hasn’t been used yet. We will see if it pops up this election cycle.
In addition to the legislative races, we will see a lot of activity in the mayor’s races. Again, incumbents have a critical advantage in these races in this election season. The traditional influence base for mayor races includes seniors and elders. While face to face meetings may not be an option for this group, other media and phone contacts can be very effective.
In July, the polling season will start and it will be interesting to see the levels of support each group of candidates will have. On Guam, evaluating levels of support requires a closed circuit evaluation. In the U.S. mainland, opinion polling often occurs in what I could call an open circuit environment. There are a lot more unknowns in the U.S. mainland context and measuring the sentiment of the community is different. On Guam, we can directly estimate critical factors very closely due to the population and land size. We also have a pretty stable population in terms of voters.
When ballot placements are made, it is fun to study ballot marking. At the primary, ballot marking concentrates on the delegate to Congress or governor’s race. At the general election, most voters will use a two-pass method. They will mark the candidates for senator they like the most. Then on a second pass mark others. On average, voters use 11 or 12 of their 15 votes for senator.