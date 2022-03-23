One of the realities the young never really understand — whether it’s because their elders fail to counsel them, or they simply never listened — is that part of getting older is pain. By “pain” I’m not talking about the acute form that comes from accidents like falling down and slipping a disk or breaking a bone. Rather, I speak now of the peculiar and spectacular discomfort that comes from rest.
Hear me, youngsters! If you are reading this, and happen to be in the company of 50-plus folk, just watch how they get up from their seats. I bet you notice that the most comfortable, softest seats give them a lion’s share of discomfort as they get up. With a strange rocking action they negotiate themselves onto their feet. After a few aborted attempts, they gingerly straighten their backs while emitting some kind of groaning noise. Once stretched out, one foot is put forward, its ankle looking slightly unsure whether it will hold while shifting weight to the other foot. But the elder manages. Sometimes they’ll lean quickly on something and curse under a strained breath.
You recognize this, I know. I do. I basically just described myself getting up from my favorite chair.
Indeed, when you reach a certain age, the rules of causation turn upside down. When you’re younger, it’s the work on your feet that gives you the most pain. However, by the time you get to my age, it's the recovery that fills you with the most dread. It never fails – after a few hours working away happily, ignoring any sign of muscular discomfort, I walk into the house for a cold drink and a seat. As I begin to think about getting back outside, a dread comes over me: It’s this:
“Oh, @#$%^&, I knew I shouldn’t have sat down!”
Sigh. Really, I should have just kept going.
You see, at my age, you’re not in pain from hours of manual labor, nor are you uncomfortable as you sit in your cool living room with a nice cold beer. This moment of repose feels fantastic as your muscles relax and your spine settles. But once you venture past this sweet rest, all hell breaks loose. As you rise from your chair, you realize that this simple task ahead of you has become a colossal effort. You grip the arms, tighten all that is left to tighten, and do your best. It’s noisy. And it’s pitiful, even with the hard labor context.
Now, this is not to say that you lose strength when you’re my age. As a matter of fact, I am able to lift sacks of concrete and rocks, throw 8- to 10-foot timbers over my shoulder and walk them across the yard. Now that I think about it, this may not be that I am necessarily stronger now after years of gardening, but more that I know exactly how to move things in the most efficient ways. Maybe I’m thinking more instead of working more. I may actually be doing less.
Or maybe I’m not even thinking about it, instead, my body’s muscle memory initiates movement without any thought whatsoever. In any case. I really can do more now than when I was younger. Which isn’t so unusual, if you thought about it.
It is very common to see a team of men, supposedly working together, yet the oldest one in the group is undertaking the bulk of the task. Similarly, when a dad teaches his sons how to, say, lay concrete, it’s dad doing most of the work. Many times I’ve tried to employ what I thought were energetic teenagers to haul wheelbarrows of material; and without exception, they were short-winded and complained of being weak and hungry.
No such meekness exists in middle age. We may not be able to get up from a chair or out of bed gracefully, but you can be absolutely sure that we’ll get the job done. As I type this, I am thinking of the early days when my wife and I used to own restaurants. The next time you’re out having dinner, take a look and see who’s hustling the most.
In our case, it was Paul, the 67-year-old dishwasher, who was faster and stronger than three eleventh-grade athletes who worked over the summer in our kitchen. It was Mary Ann who, had she lived, would now be in her 80s who could carry a tray of food high above her head balanced on one palm to a table of six, set it down and pass the food without having to ask who got what order.
It sounds counterintuitive, doesn’t it, that hard work is best done by older folks, but the truth plays out over and over. Except for the heaven-sent few, many young people are too sleepy from gaming to show up with energy. Or maybe they’re too attached to their phones to get a good groove going. Perhaps it is because they only work for short periods of time that they haven’t built legs or lungs for sustained hard work.
People my age, on the other hand, have benefited from decades of toil and frustration that have mercifully transformed into endurance and efficiency. If only we could get up from a relaxing break without sounding like a wounded beast.
Pain is wasted on the old.