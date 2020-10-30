When children are adopted into a family, they are taken into the new household as they are – with all their physical features and their DNA intact. That’s what it means to adopt someone or something – to change the home, but not the one who is moving from one place to another.
Societies, too, can adopt – not just children, but features from another culture. Power lines and electricity, for instance. Or shoes, or beer, or schools, or even new religions. The list of items adopted from abroad could go on and on, as we all know.
Children may have been created and formed in their birth family, but they are capable of being changed in other ways to better fit into their new environment. Whether intentionally or not, kids find themselves making adjustments to accommodate their situation. Their mealtimes may change along with the food they’re given; they may dress differently; they might have to get used to a new round of activities. And so when they’re adopted they usually also adapt to fit into their new family.
What is true of adopted children is even more true of customs and culture. I often hear people talk about adopting certain cultural features from the outside over the course of their history. It could be religious customs like the sung litanies or the novena. Or it could be other secular items such as cockfighting or making tortillas in the Spanish oven.
What we don’t hear as much about is how these strange new customs are adapted as they enter a different culture. Take the Spanish oven, for instance. It might have been introduced by the Spanish in their early years in the islands, but it was made from island materials and was used so as to provide food for the family island-style. Moreover, it was also passed on from mother to daughter, as you would expect in a once-matrilineal society like this.
Or take the example of the sung litanies to the saints. In early Spanish times, we are told, boys and girls would romp over the hills singing the litanies in harmony for recreation, just as they had once sung bits of their own island lore.
I’ll never forget the gathering I attended years ago in Yona to celebrate the end of the novena for a deceased member of the family. There I was sipping beer chilled in an ice chest and chatting with other men in the two-car garage of a nice home, while the women were gathered in the living room drinking something a little milder. Just about everything within sight was adopted from abroad, we might say. Yet, there was something distinctively islandish about the gathering. Maybe it was the occasion – the end of the novena. But it could also have been the separation of the men in the garage and the women in the living room. What made it all islandish was the way in which these features had been adapted.
Generally, the items or practices that are adopted into a culture are also adapted – that is, reshaped so that they fit into the cultural patterns of their new home. Sometimes, they might be plugged into the holes left for normal cultural features, just as the litanies were fit into a slot that boys and girls used to entertain themselves. But these litanies fit into another cultural slot as well when they were sung in church or in the fields to pray for a good harvest. Before litanies were introduced, other prayers to the guardian spirits were employed for that purpose.
Whether it’s litanies, or ovens, or electric power, or television, or anything else you can think of, never underestimate the ability of a people to reshape what they’re taking in so that it conforms to their own cultural environment. This is what we call adaptation.
This is not to say that new cultural items will leave the culture entirely undisturbed. It’s easy to see how features from the outside have had a great impact on island society.
But the change goes both ways. Just as the new feature makes a mark on the society adopting it, so too it is changed by people to suit their own needs. The way in which this happened can be fascinating. I just wish the stories of adaptation were recounted more often.