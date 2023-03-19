Social workers and other human behavior professionals gathered at the Westin two weeks ago to explore the theme of the 2023 Guam Annual Social Work Conference, Intergenerational Healing: Supporting Families Across the Lifespan. I was asked to keynote at the start of the event. In a similar conference on child abuse several decades ago, I shared the stage with Oprah Winfrey, who was abused by her uncle when she was 14.
I learned a valuable lesson that day.
She advised, “Now that you have recovered from your trauma, don’t ever lose an opportunity to speak out about your own abuse and that it was not your fault. Men and boys need to have role models in their journey.”
In my keynote, I shared my own personal trauma as an abused child and the intergenerational abuse that is part of my family legacy to illuminate lessons from my own healing journey.
My ACE score is 10 (the highest score on the scale). An ACE score measures the different types of hurtful, traumatic acts inflicted on a child by predatorial or dysfunctional individuals in their formative years. ACE is an acronym for adverse childhood experiences. You can Google the question: What is my ACE score? Presto, you will get any number of articles on this hot and urgent topic that will allow you to put into perspective how the painful events in your childhood may still be creating challenges for you as an adult.
The more traumatic, painful events you experienced or were exposed to by virtue of what happened while growing up, the more challenging it will be for you to live a longer, healthier and happy productive life.
A common way that adults hurt children is through sexual abuse. Manipulating children into compromising sexual encounters with adults they perceive to be loving and caring is devastating and inflicts lifelong emotional and psychological scars that are hard to heal.
Children are dependent on adults and the other members in their family and friendship networks for their psychosocial well-being. They are, by nature, inclined to have no guile when relating to the people who want to play with them. They do not assume malice, deceit or trickery when enticed by older people in their lives to engage in fun activities. We are familiar with the saying “as easy as taking candy from a baby.”
This lack of guile puts them in harm's way. Especially as it relates to sexual interactions. The trauma and pain from these abusive experiences leave gaping wounds, horrible memories and guilt for being duped into agreeing to participate in enticing games that bring pleasure to the predator, which are, in fact, criminal acts.
The crisis of spirit ensues, often for a lifetime.
Children remember being enticed into a logical or threatening discussion with a trusting authority figure in which they thought themselves to be equal. That memory will cause them, once victimized, to feel that it was their fault that they were raped, assaulted or worse – enjoyed touching and being touched. The realization of the perversity can often cause children turned adults to torment themselves with shame and blame. The imbalance of power and authority that led to these abusive encounters is lost in the equation.
Abusive sexual experiences are far too often the most frequent form of adversity experienced by children in our islands. Living in intergenerational, crowded, substandard conditions where you lack resources, are stereotyped and marginalized by society, further exacerbates a hostile environment.
Like me, many of our island children have also experienced the other nine forms of abuse that constitute the ACE score: experiencing violence, abuse or neglect, witnessing violence in the home or community, having a family member attempt or die by suicide, growing up in a household with substance use or mental health problems, or the instability due to parental separation or household members being in jail or prison. Some children suffer the indignity of being under the spotlight of doubt or are vilified for their social class, race, gender or religion. These abuses may go undetected for years in the life of victims.
Telling victims that it was not their fault may help some in their journey to recovery. But that is only the start.
Imprisoning perpetrators will exact punishment for abusers but how do victims stop punishing themselves? One of the more frightening outcomes of having been abused is when the abused becomes an abuser. There is a saying: “Hurt people, hurt people,” especially themselves.
My pathway to healing began with acknowledging what happened to me and accepting that I was not to blame. Rejecting rejection and not myself helped me to restore my sense of worth and dignity. I discovered in my own journey that the best revenge is success.