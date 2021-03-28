The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the educational world on its head. The crisis continues to shove all students, regardless of their socioeconomic status, into a downward spiral of learning loss. Students from well-to-do backgrounds are now experiencing a reality which, prior to the pandemic, only created havoc in the lives of students from book-poor homes.
By focusing on the urgent crisis confronting all students due to school closure and distance learning, we are provided with an opportunity to address the needs of students who have persistently experienced summer learning loss.
The long summer break relegates students, whose families lack social capital and resources, to experience predictable and measurable learning loss. The cumulative effect of summer learning losses means that when they graduate, their diplomas are more a reflection of social promotion than a mastery of subject matter or skills. We must do something to end this vicious cycle of educational malpractice that leads to a widening achievement gap.
Dramatic and cumulative learning losses are linked with closures. One has resulted from the sudden traumatic impact of a life-threatening virus. The other has been caused by long summer breaks rooted in an agricultural age when harvesting included children. In today’s global economy, these breaks have outlived their usefulness and wreak academic havoc on poor students.
Prior to COVID-19, no significant reforms were in place to mitigate the losses due to the long summer break. Researchers have, for years, been warning us about how serious the effects of summer learning loss has been on the most vulnerable students. A useful tool for raising awareness about the challenge has been around for several years. It’s a short video by Bryan Williams titled, “Summer Learning Loss.” It’s available for free on YouTube. The video is short, animated, creative, instructive and fun to watch. It’s even worth viewing twice, to catch the nuances in the messaging.
The video ought to be translated into Chuukese and Tagalog or other languages spoken by parents and grandparents who are new to the English language. We have the tools for doing a voice-over. Viewing it will trigger discussions on what steps are needed for ensuring that learning never stops, even when schools are not in session.
Teachers and counselors can also watch the video with their students before school lets out for the summer. In small discussion groups, students can share book titles they plan to read; how they can get the books and how they will define new and complex words in their reading.
Collaboration and transformation are key to addressing this challenge. Before the pandemic, many were not aware of the devastating consequences of student learning loss. We were not paying attention. We are now aware that we were unaware. What can be done to stop the learning loss in Guam’s student population, which has escalated dramatically during the COVID-19 crisis and has touched even the most academically successful students?
A campaign for literacy is an excellent start. Hiring literacy navigators to organize and facilitate summer reading circles is key. Dual language speakers must be engaged as they have the capacity to reach out to parents whose children need to catch up. These reading coaches will need training on best practices for building authentic literacy skills.
The American Rescue Act provides funding for creating and fostering literacy throughout the island especially in communities that are marginalized. The issue now has to do with our capacity for innovation and the political will to make it happen. We have to be willing to innovate and support creative, out-of-the-box strategies to intervene with those students who are making dismal academic progress. Newly created and as yet underutilized learning centers can become vibrant places of reading and discussion.
We have always been frustrated by the lack of funds. Now we have a windfall in our hands. Our island community has been able to turn the COVID-19 infection rate on its head with a community-wide commitment to wellness. We can do the same with learning loss as well.
It’s on us. We must work passionately, purposely and consistently together. The worst of times can lead to the best of times with all hands on deck!