Our children are hungry for heritage roots and stability in their lives. The pandemic has exacted a toll on the socio-emotional well-being of our island community, especially our youth, in ways that we have not been able to adequately measure or discern fully. Now, more than ever, the curriculum they are taught in school must affirm their cultural identity, sense of purpose and imagination.
Research tells us that when children are anchored in who they are, where they come from, and what is possible, they develop positive self-esteem and efficacy. Merriam-Webster defines efficacy as the “power to produce an effect.” If students are to overcome the trauma, alienation and learning losses they have experienced in the past few years, they must feel empowered and develop a sense of connection. Culturally-relevant or place-based curriculum has proven to be a wellspring for fostering these outcomes.
What does this mean for Guam? As educators, we can cultivate personal agency in what we teach. That is why the Social Studies Textbook Project being developed through a partnership between the Guam Department of Education and the University of Guam Press is so critical and timely. In a write-up about the project, the team noted that: “This series of kindergarten-through-fifth-grade social studies textbooks will serve to help students imagine themselves as effective participants in society. They will walk away asking how they can contribute to the world they are part of. The textbooks will inspire students to value their connectedness and rootedness in our island, region, and world.”
Each of the grade-level textbooks is divided into four units of study. All the units showcase beautiful illustrations and photographs of Guam’s children, families and familiar sites. Students will learn about our island geography and the natural environment in which we live. Maps featuring our island world are an integral part of this textbook series. Island legends and stories of champions will inspire the young impressionable minds of K through fifth graders.
CHamoru sustaining values such as inagofli’e’ and ina’fa’maolek; and empowering values like minesngon, menhalom and minetgot are also highlighted throughout each of the texts. Most importantly, our kids will be able to self-identify with the pictures and drawings that illustrate the lessons. There is little else that can compare to the sense of self-worth to a child than to see oneself in the images contained in books. All aspects of this series have been carefully thought through and vetted in Guam’s classrooms to make the learning experience unforgettable and meaningful to Guam’s children.
Unit 1 is entitled, Guåhu yan Hami - Me and My Community. Students will be introduced to their place in their families, neighborhoods, schools, villages, the island and the region. In other words, “by placing the student at the center of social history, the child develops a sense of social agency and begins to understand that people shape and change conditions of life through their relationships with their community and the environment.”
Lands and oceans around the world are being dramatically affected by global warming, rising sea levels and other phenomena caused by climate change and the natural disasters that have intensified in their impact especially in island communities. Food shortages and dependence on imported food sources lead to food insecurity. Our children need to learn how to cope effectively with these realities and protect the natural resources from the land and our surrounding ocean, which has sustained our ancestors for millennia. Unit 2 entitled, Tåno yan Tåsi - Land and Ocean, will connect students to these life-giving sources and teach how to protect them.
In Unit 3 entitled, Siha gi Uriya - The People Around Us and The People We Are Connected To, students will learn about the diverse groups who call Guåhan home. Concepts such as diversity and respect for others are central to this unit. Students will also learn about the relationships between Guam and surrounding islands; and, about our neighbors and the colonial powers that have shaped CHamoru history and culture.
Our children will be encouraged to explore the role they could play in making our island and the world around us a better place in Unit 4, Hita para Mo’na - All of Us Moving Forward Together. This unit illustrates in various ways how personal acts of courage and collective responsibility matter.
Students attending Guam’s public schools will be treated to an unparalleled learning adventure that puts them as the central actors in this exciting drama of our history and future as island people. It’s coming soon!