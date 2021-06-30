Something called the BK virus is named after the initials of the young man from whom it was first diagnosed. It is a widespread virus, but rarely does it result in a severe reaction except among those who are immune suppressed. A significant percentage of individuals who receive a kidney transplant will find themselves a host to this virus, such as I find myself. Anti-rejection drugs suppress the immune system, so when the virus rears itself, it must be eradicated.
Mercifully, there is a fix which is four consecutive weeks of an intravenous administration of a gamma globulin solution. It is not a painful procedure, I haven’t experienced any significant aftereffects. The only irritation I have thus far encountered has been from the staff at the infusion center.
Ugh. I’m gritting my teeth as I type this.
Three weeks ago, I drive halfway across Michigan and present myself at said center with clearly written – I repeat, written – directions from my transplant lead’s nurse, to have my regular labs taken at my infusion area. As I was getting prepped for the IV line, I asked:
“So, are you going to draw the labs?”
“What labs?” the phlebotomist replies, suspiciously clueless.
“The labs that I regularly get.”
“That’s not what was ordered,” she says.
After patiently explaining the issue, she summons the head nurse who looks at me with a quizzical, patronizing look.
“Don’t you see any lab order on my chart?” I ask.
“Um, yes, but you’re supposed to stop at the lab first.”
“No, I wasn’t.”
“That’s how we do it here.”
I was getting hot under my collar. I emphasize that, of course, I know that it is normal procedure to stop by the lab before your appointment, but I had received specific instructions not to do so. I show her the message on my phone on the university hospital’s patient portal.
“Oh! You weren’t kidding,” she replies, cheerfully.
I wasn’t so cheerful. Why would I lie about something like this? Plus, who wants to get stuck with needles more times than you need to? It is nothing for them to draw the blood and insert a line using just one poke.
Finally, after an hour of who-knows-what, the infusion starts. I ask the nurse three hours later if this would happen the following week and she replies affirmatively not. Notes have been made in the nurse’s notes and my chart, etc., etc., Fine.
So what happens the following Friday? You guessed it, the same thing, only worse. This time the head nurse was a little sensitive, but how would anyone feel at his or her second trip for such a specialized procedure to be asked before anything else, “Is this your first infusion?” Talk about getting off on the wrong foot. I simmered while explaining the idea all over again, showing her the message on the portal, all of it. Unfortunately, it was followed by a lecture on how processes work internally and this department should have done that. It exhausted me immediately.
I asked to speak to her manager, which was followed by a lot of muffled conversation in the corner. The nurse returns a few minutes later and said the manager will call me later and there was nothing she could do.
So I said fine, proceed with the infusion - I don’t care about the labs. Let’s not waste any more time. I mean, if there’s nothing she can do, then there’s nothing that can be done, either, right? Apparently, wrong.
Alarmed that I said, “I don’t care anymore about the labs,” she buries herself at her station and finds the notes. Tubes I recognize appear next to me and a phlebotomist approaches. The nurse comes over and breathlessly announces they’ll take the labs.
“So I guess you didn’t care that I said to just go ahead and start the infusion. It takes several hours and I have a 3-hour drive home.”
“Do you want the labs or not?” she snapped.
I don’t know what else I said, but a few minutes after the vials were filled and the IV started dripping, a security guard comes in and asks me how my day is going, that the nurse station called informing him I was having a bad time. But I was completely pleasant to him, which threw him completely and deliciously. In truth, I felt sorry for him having been called to the scene for such ridiculous reasons. There was no scene.
I watched TV while the healing serum flowed into my arm, realizing that knowing your plan and sticking to it is downright alienating to some. The hours passed, and I resolved that if I had to do this again next week, I’m not going to stand down. I have written instructions, but better than that, I have a zinger:
“What are you gonna to do? Call the cops again?” Bring it.