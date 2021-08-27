It’s been all over the news these days. After 20 years, the U.S. has finally pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving the nation to struggle on its own against the forces of the Taliban, which has been perched waiting to reclaim its authority.
The cry of frustration sounds: What more could we do? For all those years we have provided financial aid to the country and our military has been a bulwark to prevent hostile forces from taking control of the country. All this at a cost of nearly one trillion dollars, as a columnist from The Washington Post recently pointed out.
Here we go again, we may be thinking. First there was Vietnam in 1975, with the U.S. and its supporters scurrying away just as the Viet Cong were preparing to take Saigon. Then Afghanistan in 2021, with the Taliban claiming Kabul, the capital, as the U.S. beat a hasty final retreat. Two costly wars. Two attempts to save a country. Two ignominious defeats.
Who should bear the blame for this debacle? Naturally, the Democrats blame Trump, while the latter places the responsibility on President Biden. Some even want to hang this around the neck of Obama. But, as so often happens, much of our country seems to be chasing ghosts on the supposition that if America had only handled the situation correctly, the oncoming disaster could have been avoided. I don’t think so.
For years Afghanistan had been near the top of the list of what are known as “failed states” – nations marked by civil strife, hunger, misrule (or lack of any rule altogether), poor government services and a miserable economy. All these are just symptoms of the core feature of a failed state: namely, a central government that is too weak and too ineffective to rule.
Why too weak? The countries that have made the list of failed nations are distinguished by regionalism or tribalism. Consider that certain parts of the world are overrepresented on this list: Africa, the Middle East and southern Asia. The problem is not that these nations lack good models to imitate – they don’t need some other country to introduce them to the liberty bell and the ballot box. The real problem is a long-bred resistance of the people to commit to these institutions. The people have always depended on their tribal chieftain or religious leader for guidance and support. Why turn to national leaders when they have the strong support of an ethnic and religious group to provide for them?
Now and then in such countries a grand figure may seize power and try to unify the factions of the nation. Think of Sadam Hussein in Iraq or Mugabe in Zimbabwe. But the rest of the story is all too familiar. The strongman will soon abandon whatever reformist plans he might have had, either because he has despaired of winning buy-in from his divided people, or because he has succumbed to the temptation to cling to his power and reward himself and his followers while he can. In any case, the transfer of allegiance from tribal loyalties to nationhood never happens. So it remains a failed state.
Did we really think that we would bring the blessings of democracy to the people of Afghanistan when we rolled in the U.S. military shortly after the terrorist attacks of 2001? This is a nation, after all, that had broken the will of the Soviet Union long before the U.S. appeared with its own forces. Even if we couldn’t persuade people to do the democratic thing, did we expect that our presence would bond them together as a united people and mark an end to their long tenure as a failed state? If so, then we were terribly naive, wouldn’t you say?
U.S. military presence may not change the way government functions, but it could protect the people in that country from nasty alternatives. The local allies of the U.S., and those who fought at the side of the troops, are now especially vulnerable to retaliation by the Taliban. Help them out, by all means, before the last flight lifts off. But for how long would a token military force in the country be sustainable?
Sooner or later we would have to leave Afghanistan, knowing that there is no magic formula for transforming a failed state into a shining example of a unified nation. Only the people of Afghanistan could do that.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.