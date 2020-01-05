I felt that my grandfather’s repentance for trashing me as a child was genuine. So, I forgave him. He took an important first step in restoring the sacred relationship between a grandparent and grandchild by asking for forgiveness. I almost lost out on enjoying the blessings that come after forgiveness is asked and accepted. As a young man, I didn’t know any better. I was eventually able to lead both of us to harvest the blessings of thoughtful conversations and the family visits we shared toward the end of his long life.
My grandfather was known to his community and to those who worked under his supervision as Don Pablo. He earned his position and stature as a well-respected administrator of a 900-acre plantation in rural Puerto Rico. With the absence of technology, electricity and running water, labor was intense. He counted on everyone under his watch to carry their weight. Several hundred employees and a large family depended on his leadership.
Emotional scars
No one dared to cross him, no one that is except for his eldest daughter who became my mom. Cultural practice dictated that the first daughter would become the ‘second mother’ in the household caring for younger siblings that followed. Her fate was sealed. She had dreams of becoming a teacher. She bolted by eloping with an "outsider" who happened to belong to a racially "inferior" group. My mom and dad took a ship to New York City. Their marriage did not work out. She returned to Puerto Rico with her four boys and promptly left us with her father. He saw us as a curse. That’s when the abusive behavior and emotional neglect began.
My formative years were spent under my grandfather’s roof. Unlike my brothers, I was too young to be farmed out to live and work with strangers as an errand boy. So, he unleashed the brunt of his hostility on me. His fury and anger left me with many emotional scars. He was the first person I ever learned to hate. Eventually, at age 10, my mother took us back to NYC.
Becoming spiritually grounded
As a college student, I returned to Puerto Rico to claim my heritage language. While there, my grandfather heard that I was studying in a nearby city. He had become spiritually grounded. He found me and sought forgiveness for what he had done and what he had failed to do. We hugged, wept and made peace. For the first time, we could enjoy being in each other’s company. However, we both lacked the wisdom to determine the next steps. We would exchange occasional greeting cards. But, while the bitter memories were healing, we did not jumpstart a new relationship. That would change as I became more successful and began to make annual visits to Puerto Rico with my young children during the summer so that they could connect with their roots and learn Spanish. A highlight was always the time spent with grandpa.
It dawned on me that at age 89 he did not have many years left and that he had very few peers who were still alive. Apart from the wonderful times we shared with him at his home and the times we would pick him up to join us for several days at the beach, I would dedicate one full day during each trip to drive him to spend quality time with someone he longed to see. Off we would go, no matter how far. We engaged in many meaningful conversations about his life’s journey as we traveled to distant corners of the island. We practiced this special ritual, at least once a year for five years until his death. We talked, laughed and made memories during those precious last visits with friends he thought he would never see again. Grandpa and I finally enjoyed a cherished, loving relationship. When he passed, I was able to smile through the tears.