I’ve always been fascinated with "also-known-as" names. They have been a part of indigenous history. In this column, I will use the acronym AKA as I spend a moment just sharing what I know from living on Guam.
No one has given an adequate account of how these AKAs have come about. They just existed and it was a common distinction. I have yet to hear talk story of the meaning and the reason that an AKA was given to a family.
These names are distinctly a single word that I’m thinking is a holdover from ancient times. The arrival of Christianity in the islands promulgated the use of a first name and a surname. Chiefs, in ancient folklore, such as Hurao, Matå’pang, and Gådao didn’t have surnames. The names of these chiefs are, to me, examples of names that are similar to what we know of the Goyu, Pepero’, Pilåko’ or Mala’et, among hundreds of others that I will list here.
Many families may claim an AKA. Every village boasts numerous AKAs. They are a part of the culture. In Western thought, they may also be looked at as puns and are acknowledged oftentimes with humor. They refer to occupations, physical traits, well-known habits, personality quirks, notorious deeds or misdeeds, and even embarrassing anecdotes. Others may be considered risqué, absurd and even just poke fun at mannerisms. But, they are used to refer to someone in a family and eventually evolved to become well-known names of families that have spanned generations.
It would take an entire book to list AKAs. I’m sure people are familiar with them. I won’t get into surnames that are associated with these nicknames. I also will not define the words as used and spelled in CHamoru. I’ll leave that task to the readers. I suggest, too, consulting any Chamorro-English dictionary. However, I’ll indicate what feature of the culture they may refer to. They are not in alphabetical order.
Among references to animals, there’s Gotgohu, Ga’lågu, Doddo, Ito’, CHå’ka, NGånga’, Lålo’, Månnok, Donggat, CHåda’, Karabao, Gåga, and Alimåsak. From plants there’s Donne’, Siboyas, Kamachili, Dågu, Karisu and Anonas. Physical appearances include Båda, Tisu, Boddek, Potpot, CHetton, Dalalai, Diso’, Burego’, CHiche’, and Kohu. Attributes include Galaide’, Pidåsu, Manga, Dingnga’, Kakaroti, Katderon, Pina’lik and Balitres. Pastimes and habits listed are Pinalåla, Manaitai, and Makaka. Referring to musical instruments are Låbbet and Bibek. Occupations or vocations are Kåcha, Alabådu, and Påle’.
Dominating AKAs that take up a vast majority are those of first names of family patriarchs. Many, too, are of matriarchs who are oftentimes known for being midwives, herbal healers or church leaders. Rather than list them here, they can sometimes figure prominently in the community so it’s not uncommon to refer to Familian Metka, Katalinu or Battasåt.
Bran, Daigo’, Ret, Gatselina, Pås, Rice, Tabe’, and Buk are not reflective of CHamoru words but are derived from CHamorurized words of outside influence.
Many are lost in oral history usually through the removal of something significant like a landmark, the death of a family member or people simply moved out of the islands to other parts of the globe. From them, I don’t know of any indication as to how these names were acquired.
These include Atbåsiu, Terao, Mendok, CHubik, Måli, Senen, Te’, Piyu, Bila’, Diche’, Kåde’, Kuetu, Budoki, Beyong, Tåffe, Pakitu, Katson, Buko’, Fånggo, Pe’dang, CHubado’, Bonño, Kokora, Sueñu, Tirånglai, Bilånggo, CHode’, Saråsa, Pållao, Gåbet, Bulaskis, CHilengko’, Ninek, Ali’ak, Oteng, Ñarak, Makin, Yinya, Kaila, Gådde’, Sauru, Råra’, Aragon, Buyak, Tibutsiu, Dinggo’, Birå, Inchek, Labuchu, Kushiu, De’che, CHedo’, Lile’, and Sigot. CHamoru, too, was also an AKA.
AKAs appear today mostly in obituaries. Not all are listed here and I know I’ve missed several more than this space will allow. Among social circles and within casual conversation, someone is known by an AKA. They are also listed alongside the name of a political candidate and appear in advertisements, campaign signs and on ballots.
A final chapter entitled The Art of Name - Giving is included in Tony Palomo’s "An Island in Agony." Someday, maybe an organization that plans and executes cultural conferences may offer a workshop on these AKAs. This aspect of indigenous history is starting to lose its appeal with succeeding generations. Hopefully, then, stories will come about as people would attempt to share how or what brought about their AKAs.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.