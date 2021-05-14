“Aloha!” The middle-aged woman in the old fashioned gown and the straw hat urges the newly arrived visitors on. “Let’s try that greeting again, but this time with real feeling.”
Hawaii is an island society that forever boasts about its aloha spirit – its readiness to make everyone feel at home, whether in the hotel, on the beach or in the local convenience store. The aloha spirit is the Hawaiian way, the tourist posters proclaim.
But every now and then something happens to raise questions about that much-touted aloha spirit. Just a couple of weeks ago, a 16-year-old boy from Chuuk by the name of Sykap was shot and killed by police. Known as “Baby” because he was the youngest of eight children, the boy was not as innocent as his nickname might imply, according to police reports. Police say Sykap was driving a stolen car when he led officers on a chase through oncoming traffic after a series of burglaries.
His violent death sparked an outcry among the Micronesian community in Hawaii, much as George Floyd’s did throughout the mainland US. The angry outburst, even in the midst of grief, had less to do with the circumstances of the young man’s death than the long history of contempt that his people felt they had suffered at the hands of those very folks who waved the aloha banners.
The incident was a reminder to a Micronesian priest serving in Honolulu, of the frequent callout of his people as cockroaches or worse. Other Micronesians would rattle off the list of accusations they would hear about their people – charges of soaking up government money on welfare benefits, defacing public property, scattering trash everywhere, conducting themselves with little regard for others. One Palauan woman who had arrived in Hawaii a few years from the mainland said she was advised by a relative not to tell prospective employers that she was a Micronesian; because if she did, she would never be hired. A few years ago on a visit to Hawaii, I personally witnessed the graffiti sprayed on the window of a Chuukese-owned store: “Go home, Micronesians.”
Perhaps Micronesians are overly sensitive to the criticism they receive there. Perhaps some of it is deserved. After posting a blog suggesting that Micronesians considering overflying Hawaii and heading directly to the mainland if they want to find a decent job and a new home, I received some angry responses suggesting that I had turned traitor and was now siding with “them.”
Whatever the case, the tourist promo material is bound to become suspect when outcries like this are raised. We’ve heard too often that islanders are a welcoming people who would rather go into debt than turn you away. Well, what about these migrants who would like to join the party?
Hawaii, like any other place, has a mixed history, as no less a figure than Captain James Cook learned. First, he was feted as a god, and then he was attacked and killed. No doubt there is a good bit of evidence to support the notion that hospitality was a virtue commonly practiced there. On the other hand, even island people can be nasty to the newcomers – as people once were to Portuguese and Filipinos before they were absorbed into the society. Even in the old days of the Hawaiian kingdom, the island society was multi-tiered with social classes. At least some of that appears to have survived down to the present. So it might be better to tune down the old “We’re really all just one” island bit.
Hawaii, like the U.S., is a place with ups and downs in its reception of foreign migrants. This is not good news, but it’s understandable since that is how most countries seem to operate. There are more welcoming times and then those other periods when the old-timers are shaking their heads over the latest wave of newcomers.
My advice to Aloha-land is to take to heart some of the disappointment that is being voiced by Micronesians in the wake of the Sykap shooting. Consider what might be legitimate in the criticism that is being heard. In the meantime, please go slow on the Aloha thing.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.