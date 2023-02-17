February is American Heart Month. Many people celebrated National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3, to raise the community's heart health awareness or to start their own heart-healthy lifestyle. Let’s extend the effort to develop a nine-month health campaign from February to October and have us all welcome a healthier World Diabetes Day in November.
After a request from Congress, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed the first American Heart Month in February 1964. It has been celebrated in the U.S. every year since. Given that heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the U.S., the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and its partners are running the #OurHearts movements this month to help people understand risk factors for heart disease and how to live a heart-healthy lifestyle.
In addition to heart disease, NHLBI, the third largest institute of the National Institutes of Health, in fact, has also been making a lot of effort to addressing metabolic syndrome. It is a group of conditions that together raise your risk of heart disease as well as diabetes. That is why we should not only pay attention to heart disease in February, but also keep watching all conditions of metabolic syndrome from March to October. The attitude in association with a practical action plan could help us mitigate the impact of diabetes prevalence, which is a well-known issue in our community.
Our foundation is therefore encouraging people to start from signing up for the 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge organized by Northwest Health in Indiana. The campaign organizer is sending subscribers a daily email with informative short articles, quick tips and the daily challenge for them to follow to promote heart health in February.
After doing the 28-day challenge in February as a jump-start, our foundation suggests no one should rush into any health program. It is better to spend two more months to do something as a warmup because the proposed nine-month health campaign is absolutely a marathon, instead of a sprint.
What is recommended to do in March, Mes CHamoru, is to eat at least one serving of vegetables every day. Everybody is welcomed to be as creative as possible to add some more vegetable ingredients to traditional CHamoru recipes and share the creativity with friends and family. It may help our island create some delicious and healthy contemporary CHamoru dishes.
In April, please try your best to walk at least 5,000 steps a day while you keep eating vegetables every day. It should be not so difficult after your February jump-start and March warmup have switched your body and mind to a health-oriented mode.
Starting from American Heart Month, our nine-month health campaign will advance to the prevention and treatment of metabolic syndrome in May in order to reduce the risk for heart health and diabetes at the same time from May to July. According to NHLBI, the “heart-healthy lifestyle changes” are the first line of treatment for metabolic syndrome. The top 3 essential changes include choosing heart-healthy foods, aiming for a healthy weight and getting regular physical activity. We therefore recommended the 12-week Total Lean Challenge, created by General Nutrition Center, headquartered in Pittsburgh, to achieve those lifestyle changes.
Total Lean Challenge is basically a weight-loss program offering a comprehensive combination of meal plans, exercise suggestions and advice on supplements. Regarding meal plans, the program recommends participants to use 1,500 calories per day, so they can lose at least one pound of fat per week. It sounds a bit intense, but it is time to challenge ourselves a little bit harder after the jump-start and enough warmup.
Once you graduate from the 12-week Total Lean Challenge, you will get used to live active, eat healthy, and be very likely to reach your weight-loss goal. So, all you need from August to October is just to maintain the healthy lifestyle and ideal body weight. Our foundation, therefore, suggests you follow NHLBI’s “Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes" in the last three months of the nine-month program.
The Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes is originally a program created by the NHLBI to help people improve blood cholesterol numbers. It combines guidelines for healthy diet, physical activity, and weight management to help lower high blood cholesterol and improve heart health. The program can lower LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, and risks for metabolic disease, heart disease and other serious conditions.
To learn the detailed instructions for the nine-month health program, please visit our Hometown Sustainability & Vitality Guidance, or HSVG, Mission webpage at www.hsvg.org/hot_450989.html
Finally, as NHLBI’s #OurHearts movements emphasizes, research shows having social support and personal networks makes getting regular physical activity, eating healthy, losing weight, reducing stress and quitting smoking easier. So, you and your friends and family are encouraged to adopt these healthy behaviors together.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.