What is it about the Pacific islands that you find so attractive? That was a question that I often heard when, with that moonstruck look in my eyes, I was recounting island stories to my friends in the mainland. I imagine that other Americans who were similarly entranced with the islands heard the same question.
Is it the palm trees and the soft colors of the lagoon? Or maybe the exotic foods – the colored rice and the spicy chicken, or the coconut sauce topping on the breadfruit or taro? Well then, how about the unusual cultural practices, the things that we only see in films and postcards?
Sorry, I’d tell my friends; it’s not really any of those things, as charming as they are. The real appeal is not any of the stuff you’d find in tourist brochures, I’d add. Then I’d give them an answer they hadn’t expected and probably couldn’t process. “The people in those islands adopted me. Somehow they managed to make me feel at home despite my clumsiness in trying to fit in.”
The real treasure of the islands is their warmth, not of the temperature but of their welcome to anyone who seemed to wash up on their shores. Those of us who have found ourselves on the beach, or at the airport, have had the good fortune to experience traditional island hospitality. But this is so much more than offering the guest a place to shower and a meal three times as large as a person could possibly eat. It’s more than providing a mat to sleep on and a house to live in for as long as the guest might wish, providing the latter stays out of the way and doesn’t embarrass the hosts. No. The welcome is an invitation to become an active participant in island life.
That last point was driven home to me as I was flipping through some old photos of Peace Corps volunteers in some of the outer islands of Micronesia. There they were, pale limbs (and much more) exposed as they sported their loincloths and woven skirts. You could see the local people encouraging them as the newcomers tried to dance and sing with the rest of the community. The faces of their hosts didn’t show scorn, maybe just a smile, as they cheered on those Americans who had been adopted into the full life of their new community.
Even without the loincloths and the turmeric, Guam has welcomed a long line of visitors into the heart of its own community life. Were they invited to sing and dance with the islanders? Perhaps they were, but the photos of these visitors would emphasize another feature of their adoption here on Guam: they became landowners, bank owners and businessmen. Some, even with their unmistakably American names, were elected to the Legislature and served in other top government positions. They certainly were welcomed into the highest tiers of the political and social life of the island.
But there were others as well who were welcomed into different inner chambers of island life. Think of the trio who played a leading role in developing the Micronesian Area Research Center in its earliest years: Paul Carano, Marge Driver and Sister Felicia Plaza. Outsiders they might have been, but they rewarded their island hosts with the enormous contribution they made in assembling the resources needed to explore island history. Then there were the archaeologists who began the exploration of the deep past, Hans Hornbostel and Laura Thompson among others. Anthropologists, trained and amateur, made their own return to the island society that hosted them for so long. We need only think of Larry Cunningham and many of his colleagues at the University of Guam.
Many of those former PCVs who spent a few years in Micronesia a half century ago have relived their time in the islands many times over. The island welcome they received is something they continue to cherish after all those years, and most stand ready to return the favor in whatever way they can.
The visitors to Guam, too, have a long record of grateful repayment of their welcome through their own assorted contributions over the years.
So, that distinctive island welcome of visitors into the hurly-burly of island life has its own rewards: the lifelong gratitude of the newcomers along with the fruits of their efforts to join the fun. These might amount to much more than just photos of smiling pale faces at a local dance.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.