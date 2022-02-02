Last week I took a spectacular icy spill as I was carrying a bucket of water to my ducks. I had just come home from school, energized from a great first day in my new district. I was so pumped that even before I came into the house, I shoveled the driveway of the day’s snowfall, making my way up the front walk. Before I opened the front door, I looked back whistling and admired the clean salted path. Once inside the front hall, I decided that I would go right ahead and water the ducks before I swapped my work clothes for livestock tending gear.
I wanted the midday chores done before I could sit down and regale Jenny of the day’s excitement. In warmer months, a hose is conveniently available in the duck habitat, but as it is the frozen winter, water needs to be carried from the house to the ducks. I filled the bucket from the kitchen tap and rushed out the kitchen door to the steps leading into the garden. And then it happened.
You know how on RuPaul’s Drag Race the lowest two contestants lip-sync for their lives to determine who is eliminated? They often do what’s called the “death drop” where they leap into the air. While suspended, their arms are thrown back behind their heads, one leg is extended and the other bent about 120 degrees. Then they land in spectacular fashion. Well, that’s not exactly what happened when I slipped on the icy patch, although the limb positions are apropos. In my enthusiasm, I’d neither shoveled nor salted. Up I went, along with the bucket of water and a bowl of defrosted frozen peas, which are the girlies’ favorite snack. When the loud thump echoed, I felt a sharp pain running from my right knee down into my foot.
It was that kind of pain that makes you want to cry. I didn’t, though I did curse a few choice words, which summoned my dog to come over and smother me with her quizzical, concerned muzzle. When I finally sat up, I breathlessly surveyed the scene: a water slick quickly becoming ice, hundreds of bright green peas scattered about, a whining furry dog and ducks peering with tilted heads wondering when their snack might get to them.
I hobbled into the house and succumbed to Jenny’s concerns, quietly angry that my first week’s attendance was suddenly threatened by this mishap. I didn’t want to call in sick, but it seemed inevitable. I had sprained or strained my ankle, and the outside of my calf was burning. It neither looked nor felt good.
As I sat with ice on my elevated foot and feeling sorry for myself, I recalled Nan Nena Bay down the street in Hågat, the village’s traditional healer. I sprained my ankles a lot when I was a youngster, and my mother always brought me to Nan Nena’s for treatment. It worked almost immediately, mind you, but it was brutal.
She massaged my sprain. Massage might be too soft a word here; I should say she mercilessly manipulated it, running her oiled thumb along the ankle ball joint, willing the inflammation to a calm. She raked her flexed, muscular fingers between my toes until they yielded their unwillingness to relax, and she rotated my heel with the palm of her hand so that my foot and I believed that, once again, we could walk.
Miraculously, by the time the session was done, I was no longer hopping painful on one foot, but limping assuredly on both; able to resume going to school.
Nan Nena never used ice. The ice, as you may know, restricts blood flow; however, massaging increases blood flow, which is the key to healing. Ice is used to reduce swelling; massage doesn’t worry too much about swelling, rather, it encourages movement. So it took me a couple of days to be reasonably mobile having used cold therapy. Luckily, Tuesday was a snow day so I could stay home. Wednesday I returned with crutches. By the end of the week, I was able to rotate my foot, flex and extend it without too much pain or hesitation. A slight limp.
In retrospect, I should have massaged it, but I was chicken. However, if Nan Nena was down the street, I would have hobbled over to her and winced under her wise handling. Her therapy remains the best medicine for sprains I have ever experienced or can imagine.
In these contentious days of science, I am reminded that native healing maintains valid, time-tested methods, practices that in their simplicity often address the bulk of complexities in a particular health issue, for example, inflammation and movement. In addition to a reliable massage, certain plant-based medicines from Guam are spot-on fixes for reducing inflammation and correcting gastrointestinal disorders. I know many people who swear by a tea made from the leaves of bitter melon to lower their blood pressure.
Indeed, sometimes the best cures are those that nature provides. The next time I suffer a mishap, I will try to remember the medicines of my childhood.