The island has just celebrated Liberation Day. As in past years, this was a time to relive the excitement of an end to the war by recalling the agonies that families endured during those bad years. It means retelling the stories of the massacres, but also the tricks that some used to hide their food and escape the worst of those miserable times. The retelling of the tale of survival has gone on for 75 years now. And well it should. It’s all part of Guam’s memory bank – the story of resilience and what it means in horrible situations like the years of occupation on the island. It’s history that is recalled and passed on to those who came along much later and wouldn’t appreciate its importance without this retelling.
But there are other important stories as well that should be captured and retold. Take, for instance, the post-war years here on Guam when the island was revolutionized.
Let’s start with the population of the island. In 1940 there were 23,000 people on Guam, including a couple of thousand U.S. military troops. Ten years later, in 1950, the population had risen to about 60,000. For the first time ever in history, islanders were outnumbered by outsiders on their own island. Who were these foreign residents? They were largely U.S. military living on the new bases that had been built or enlarged after the war, but they also included Asians – mostly Filipinos – and others who were brought in to assist the military.
There were plenty of other changes as well. The paved road system that the Seabees had built at the end of the war modernized the transportation system. So did the cars that were being sold to more and more Guamanians. The carabao was quickly being replaced by the automobile as the usual mode of transportation throughout the island.
Those roads must have altered the social landscape, even as new and bigger stores were being built in many of the villages. Bowling alleys would follow, and then would come the golf courses that would attract not just military personnel and later tourists, but plenty of the local residents looking for a different kind of recreation.
Schools, too, multiplied on the island. At the end of the war, a flood of missionary groups established themselves on the island, many of them founding private schools. Father Duenas, the Academy of Our Lady, Notre Dame Academy and many of the parish elementary schools opened at that time. Meanwhile, the public schools also grew in number, if only to keep up with the expanding population.
Big is better, right? Sometimes perhaps. But the growing population of the island also had an effect on the social dynamics of island life. Take the mayor’s job, for instance. Before the war, when the island population was smaller and less mobile, the “commissioner” - as the Navy termed the village mayor – served as the police chief, the mediator, the judge, the trouble-shooter–the person who was expected to maintain peace in the village. If there was trouble, the families might be summoned before the mayor to work out a fair resolution of the problem. No handcuffs, no prison terms, no front-page headlines – but the whole village undoubtedly knew of the problem, and the families involved wanted to make sure that this type of thing would not happen again. Good old inafa'maolek, island-style conflict resolution. It works wonderfully with a group of village people who all know one another. But what do you do when the population skyrockets, shuttles in and out of the village and contains people who don’t know the system? You double the police force and build a larger courthouse to handle the conflicts, hereafter known as “criminal cases.”
It might be time for us to begin telling tales not just of World War II, but what happened on the island after Liberation. The period was a time of big change that would soon produce even greater transformation. So why not grab the cameras, look through the old newsreel material, list people who saw the changes firsthand, and put together something that can help us relive, and better understand, one of the most critical times of island history?
Father Fran Hezel is a former full-time director of a research-pastoral institute known as the Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.