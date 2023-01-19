Starting around 2015, I began to feel really sick all the time. I had four heart attacks in the space of about five years and just didn’t feel well. I went to Manila to see my heart doctor in 2016 and he gave me a really hard talk about how I had better change my ways or else. I decided to get weight-loss surgery in late 2016 and this helped a lot.
One unexpected problem I developed following surgery but didn’t really understand was hypoglycemia. In the type of procedure I had, they remove the part of the stomach that creates the hormone that prompts hunger. Normally, my wife and daughter throw food at me all the time at home. At one point they both went off island and I forgot to eat for two days. My next-door neighbor saw me and asked me what was wrong, and I called my doctor.
Due to COVID, this concern also affected me when I traveled. On one of the long flights to the mainland, I fell asleep and didn’t eat for 12 hours. Two days later, I saw my sister, who is an emergency room nurse, and she immediately spotted I was ill. Early in this year’s election season, I warned all my media friends that I needed a half-hour in the morning before I talked to them or I sounded terrible. I also sounded terrible if I woke up at night.
My wife and I try to walk together nearly every day and the last six months, I felt terrible indigestion. My wife thought I was wimping out of our walks, but I just didn’t feel well. I went to see a weight surgery specialist in Taiwan in December 2022. I thought it was related to my previous surgery. I had a heart attack on Labor Day in 2021, so he ordered a CT scan of my heart just in case. It turned out that three of the four major arteries in my heart had serious blockages. It was not heartburn, it was something far more serious. I had four stents put in and feel much better now.
My father and his twin had the same heart problem I have. My father smoked and his brother didn’t. My father’s twin brother lived 20 years longer. I don’t smoke and I am pretty careful otherwise.
It may be my age, but three people I was good friends with passed away recently. My good friend Dr. Marge Artero from the university passed away in early December. My close neighbor upstairs, John Roberto, also passed on a flight to Japan. Finally, Dr. Margaret Hattori-Uchima, the dean of the UOG nursing school, passed away in a tragic accident. Dr. Margaret was my wife’s favorite professor at UOG and at every UOG gathering, Rose wanted me to take their picture together.
When Guam first became a U.S. territory, the average life expectancy for men was in the low 40s. It was slightly higher for women. Those who are born after 1990 will very likely live to be over 100. It is important to think about life along the way and this new year should be a year of blessings and growth. Happy New Year!
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.