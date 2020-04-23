In the years before the advent of Facebook, I did a study of a Guam media blog and tracked the various trolls using it. Trolls sit around and largely post rude junk on the internet. Using a number of basic techniques, I began to track down these trolls using a number of clues they left.
In one case, an otherwise well-respected professional in the community had over 40 different usernames. He would terrorize various persons on a regular basis, compliment his various posts using these false names and even argue with himself online. To this day I still remind myself there is something very wrong with this person.
Since we now have all sorts of social media to look at, I often think that some problems are actually artifacts ultimately of internet-based behaviors. For about two years, I studied various weight loss surgery options. After choosing one, the health professional I was working with encouraged me to join a closed group of people who had been through the surgery. After two days on this site, I realized between 40% to 60% of the people posting on that site had no idea what they were talking about. It was obvious that they had never prepped for or had the surgery. Further, some of the advice given was simply dangerous or unhealthy.
In the last week, a lawsuit was filed against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. The plaintiff is quacking about the roadside warnings that are being given every day on our roads. In my opinion, the lawsuit is nonsense. Among other things, it tries to claim that these roadside warnings are a form of search and seizure, and a number of other things. Oddly, the plaintiff demands a jury trial. It will be ironic if there is a coronavirus outbreak on the jury that is dealing with a coronavirus question. In my opinion, no jury on Guam with common sense would agree with the various claims this silly lawsuit.
The reason that I think this silly lawsuit will fail is that every person on a potential jury will know that people should have been at home during the Easter weekend and limit their daily contacts. Also, anyone with basic knowledge of Guam roads could avoid these warning sites.
If Leon Guererro’s efforts worked, we will not have a major spike in cases in the next two or so weeks. If we do have a whole bunch of newly infected, around the first of May, this means that nothing is foolproof. Fools are often very ingenious and not very bright.
As I have said in earlier columns, this virus is deadly to people over 45 and people with chronic illnesses. I think that there is anecdotal evidence that smoking may be a factor. Utah has a very low death rate and also has the lowest number of smokers in the U.S. In the 1960s, about 42% of adults in the U.S. smoked. This might be an important factor.