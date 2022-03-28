My hometown - Catawissa, Pennsylvania - is so small, the town square is a triangle.
When I grew up there between 1957 and 1975, Catawissa was a close-knit community of 1,100. There was a good deal of interrelatedness, but even those who weren’t related knew each other. Although I lived just out of town, I knew where many families in town lived.
In Catawissa of the 1960s, the women read each other’s wash lines; they knew who was sick and of what; they knew who was expecting. When a baby was born, they rejoiced with one another. When a person died; they brought casseroles.
The mothers yelled at, fed, and patched up each other’s kids.
And they watched out for them.
If 6-year-old Georgie Widger rode his 12-inch bicycle across the creek bridge and into town to visit his friend, before Mom could get frantic, someone would call.
Catawissa was that classic small town, where everyone knew everyone else’s business. It was a community of nosy neighbors.
And I hated it.
I remember the day my 18-year-old self said, “I’m getting out of this stupid town and I’m never coming back!”
Sigh.
I never did go back to live, but I have realized how good life in Catawissa was. That nosy-neighborliness was a manifestation of mutual concern and responsibility. Neighbors knew and cared about their neighbors.
In many ways, Guam reminds me of Catawissa. The clans are bigger and more interrelated and news travels fast. It’s an island of nosy-neighborliness.
I never worry about having car trouble here. Someone will always stop to help.
Neighbors care about neighbors.
Or we used to.
Something has happened here in the last two years. People have been isolated. Connections have been frayed. We’ve been imprisoned in hotel rooms and houses, and gagged with masks.
We’ve heard more divisive rhetoric than ever before.
We’ve become suspicious of one another, even to the point that we seem to judge before we care.
Recently, a 5-year-old died, locked in a car. And neighbors reportedly heard “repeated car horn sounds for long periods.”
Why did no one snoop?
Where were the nosy neighbors?
Have we become so afraid to get involved that we will ignore something unusual at a neighbor’s house?
This is not right.
This is not Guam.
We are a caring island community.
We cannot be islands unto ourselves.