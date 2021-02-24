Don’t you love it when a journalist “discovers” something that has been part of your life for as long as you can remember? Maybe “love” is the wrong word; eye-rolling can be described as “incredulous,” but the word, itself, sounds elitist. In any case, the moment is a mix of delicious and what-planet-are-you-from no duh.
A famous modern example of this is vogueing. Madonna made it newsworthy, but the plain fact is that it existed in the ball culture of urban transvestites for many years; in fact, they invented it. But when the Material Girl appropriated it in song, video and dance, all of a sudden it was a hot-topic revelation.
I feel that “umami” is another one of these findings. The Japanese have used the term to explain a savory flavor in Japanese food for centuries. And it stayed with them until one day when the crest-fallen Italian chef Mario Batali used it to describe the mushrooms he was using in his tomato sauce. I imagine that Japanese chefs muttered under their breaths at the Italian cook’s cheek in his authority of the Japanese term.
Lately, the notion of a “side hustle” has made it to the center and, as you can imagine, it is written about with the fervor of an archeologist uncovering a lost city of gold. Of course, it is only new to people who have the rare luxury of only needing one job to sustain themselves to the degree they wish; however, for the rest of the world, side hustle is the dance we’ve been voguing, the umami that flavors our realities.
When I was growing up, my mother worked a secretarial job on the naval base but left it to take care of her sick, elderly mother. Technically unemployed and homebound, mom’s big tasks were caregiving and being a mother, yet she took in kids to babysit. Similarly, my father would come home from his full-time job in construction management to tend to his pigs, which he raised to sell and trade for money and goods on the side. Even when he retired, he worked nearly full-time as a consultant and my mother, in her retirement, as a secretary.
When I moved from the island to Chicago, my side hustle was working part-time jobs which lead to a full-time job while in my fourth year of a full-time undergraduate schedule. This was in the 80s, so I also needed to make time to go clubbing and recover from all the substances and merriment that 21-year-olds undertook back then. I never thought of the job as a disruptive addition to my primary task of being a full-time college student. Working for money was just something I did without question, even though I was awarded a full-tuition scholarship.
I have always had more than one source of income. Even now without a mortgage, car loans or a kid in college, I pursue extra work constantly. In addition to being a full-time teacher, I write this column; I have taught online classes; and I work enrolling migrant children in my school district. Just today, I completed a grant application for a scholarly manuscript. Even when planning our garden, we talk about possibly selling the excess harvests and flowers that might abundantly come forth. Hustling, period, is a way of life for many people I know – certainly for the majority of people who work.
The reports on the side hustle that I’ve read thus far are focused on ideas such as starting and monetizing a social media account or a YouTube channel. Perhaps offering online tutoring services for students who need to catch up from COVID-19-related lags in learning. Essentially, gigs that do not require you to leave the comfort of your Zoom set-up and mess with your waist-up glam.
The truly compelling story about the side hustle is that those who rely on it, or them, have been especially burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the irregular shutdowns of sectors that once funded untold numbers of livelihoods.
I’m not one for conspiracy theories; however, as I am writing this column, it occurs to me that for a year, the only reason we’ve been given for shutting down independently owned businesses was solely to spare hospitals from the burden of overcrowding. Then two months ago, news outlets reported that hospitals in California were telling paramedics not to bring in certain patients who needed emergency care. Hate to say it, but it seems obvious that these actions were to protect insurance company executives and stockholders, who only work one job, if at all, from being sued for turning away sick people from emergency rooms. C’mon, if government orders really focused on containing the coronavirus, wouldn’t the airlines, airports, and stadium sports have been shut down as well?
Indeed, it appears as though the government main’s concern is to spare the airline execs, NBA and NFL owners and players, and CEOs from suffering. If we’re lucky, people who survived on side hustles that suddenly disappeared might be something the bureaucrats look at on the side and side-by-side with the concerns of the elite.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.