“Character isn't formed during a crisis,” begins the quote. It ends with, “A crisis reveals character.” In the last month, we’ve witnessed this revealing in many people. Some have shown compassion and hope, others have displayed worry and fear. Some selfish. Others selfless.
We know there are people in businesses, as well as government and military units, who go out of their way to give extra levels of kindness to make things easier on those they serve.
Today’s column focuses on one such story.
It starts with a student in Spain.
An Italian girl named Giada was studying languages in Bilbao, Spain. She was sharing an apartment with two roommates and when the virus struck the country they weren’t sure what to do.
As businesses and then schools began to shut down, the roommates left. Giada stayed to see how things would play out in Bilbao, rather than arranging transportation back to Italy.
Her plans changed quickly
The university soon closed and alone in the apartment, she decided to fly to Italy which required her to go through Madrid. She bought a plane ticket and made her way to the airport, some 250 miles from Bilbao. Arriving there, she learned that due to restrictions she wouldn’t be allowed to board.
On top of this, hotels in Madrid were closed. There was no other public transportation to her home in Italy, and the Italian embassy was of little help. Frustrated and with options running out, Giada reached out to a friend for any assistance possible. The friend then got in touch with a taxi driver named Kepa, who offered to help.
Help at an unexpected level
Maybe he would take her to a small hotel or inn somewhere outside of Madrid so she could relax and plan her next move? No, Kepa drove from his home in Bilbao, those same 250 miles to Madrid, picked Giada up and drove the 250 miles back to Bilbao.
Arriving home, she discovered her apartment was no longer available. No problem. Kepa asked his parents to take her in and they made her feel like one of the family.
Developing a plan
The next day Giada and Kepa began to brainstorm ideas, and came up with a plan for him to drive her to her home in Italy. They called around to get the required authorizations, then rose early and left at 8 a.m.
The trip was smooth. At the borders with France and Italy they encountered police, but weren’t stopped. A total of 12 hours and many hundreds of miles later, they arrived in Montebello, Italy, near Venice. Giada was home.
The story gets better
Giada tried to pay Kepa for his services, but he only would accept a small amount for a portion of his expenses. In all, Kepa logged 1,800 miles to pick up Giada in Madrid, run her back to Bilbao, and then the trip into Italy. The mileage would actually be more as he then had to return home.
Giada’s family put Kepa up for the night, and made sure he left with a big basket of regional goodies in appreciation for his kindness.
"It's something I will never forget,” she said. “I was a complete stranger to this young man. This pandemic can show the best part of people.”
Do you have a story?
Many people are going above and beyond to help others, or to show extra effort or kindness. Whether you read the physical newspaper or online version of The Guam Daily Post, and whether you live in Guam or elsewhere, perhaps you’ve been on the receiving end of unique service or help of some kind during the last couple of months since the virus changed our world. If so, I’d like to know.
Email me at the address below; or go to the Guam Cares page at facebook.com/tellhowguamcares — where you can give us your story.
A lot of the things we see and hear about the virus in the news and social media are negative or fueled by impatience and anger. Let’s add a different perspective. Let’s show how people are trying to make a difference in the lives of others.
