Unlike any of the other 82-odd area codes within the United States that will be forced to move to a 10-digit dialing system, Guam may well be in a very unique and positive position of being able to avoid the change.
A long time ago I believe there was a small cellular telephone company called HafaTel that used the 988 prefix for its customers.
As competition in the cellular markets grew and one company gobbled up another I believe that what is now Docomo bought the HafaTel company and hence its customers with the 988 prefix.
Enter the United States Federal Communications Commission and the inception of the nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Mental Health Hotline that works in much the same way we use the 911 for emergency calls to the police.
Giving this a bit of thought and looking at Guam’s total population of say 170,000 people, even if the 988 prefix were completely sold out (highly unlikely) there would only be a maximum of 10,000 possible numbers.
So even if every man, woman and child on Guam had a cellular number and the 988 prefix was maxed out at 10,000 numbers, you would only be talking about 5.9% of the population with that prefix.
Now we know that these assumed calculations are impossible and it is more than likely somewhere in the vicinity of 80,000-plus cellular phones on the island.
Even at that number, you would be talking about forcing every cellular user on Guam to go back through their entire contact listing to add the prefix 671 to all of their Guam cellular numbers. They would be doing this for potentially a maximum of 12.5% of the cellular users even if it were for the maximum total of 988 prefix users on the island.
In reality there are very likely only a few thousand cellular phone users who continue to use the 988 prefix although they are likely spread across multiple carriers due to the ability to transport your number when changing carrier.
But why make the entire population of island cellular users start dialing 10-digit numbers, forcing them to go back through their entire contact list and add the 671 prefix to all the Guam telephone numbers?
Why can’t carriers simply go through their customer listings, contact all those people with a 988 prefix and offer to give those few people a new number? Maybe even offer them a new phone to make the switch?
That seems like a far more logical way of dealing with this issue rather than asking all island cellular users to go through their entire contact list to make the 671 adjustment.
Besides, asking all local cellular users to go through this mentally tedious task may actually create more mental health patients who would need the new 988 prefixes!
Seriously, it all seems like a lot of work for all of the cellular phone users of Guam to go through for, relatively speaking, a handful of all cellular users on the island who may have the 988 prefix.
This was obviously something that was conjured up by a group of federal political appointees who were part of a specially formed commission to deal with an extremely complicated and complex issue.
Like planning to fence the Capitol building and not continue fencing the southern border.
So why follow their lead, think outside the box for a change!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.