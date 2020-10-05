Last week this column covered what I believed to be a rational and thoughtful approach to questioning why this administration spent such a significant amount of time publicly noting only COVID-19-related deaths when compared to the 900-plus annual deaths (about 75 per month) that have occurred during the past two years on Guam. That mortality trend has continued to slowly grow for years now, according to “Microtrends.”
One of the governor’s staff took offense to my simple explanation of the real numbers and related questions and twisted it into something she felt was shameful for me to discuss. She then drew comparisons with my rational explanation of numbers and twisted it into something it wasn’t.
In her letter to the editor of this newspaper she used her pregnant daughter (a hardworking nurse who contracted the virus) and her yet-to-be-born child as an example of the fact that healthy people also can contract this awful virus.
As a compassionate human being, knowing that her daughter and grandchild are well is excellent news to me. And I very sincerely thank her daughter for her apparent front-line work she has done and continues to do as a nurse in our community.
The irony of the letter writer's message, at least to me, is, if I am not mistaken, she is the same person that was hired by the governor to find an abortionist (someone who kills unborn children) who was willing to come and work on Guam. Something that I personally find repugnant and shameful, save in very exceptional circumstances.
But more to the real subject of this column.
Recently, the governor decided to give $10,000 to the family of any person who dies on Guam while infected with the COVID-19 virus.
If I am listening correctly to the experts around the globe who are addressing this terrible virus, we are very likely facing years of people contracting and possibly dying from the virus, or more likely because of complications because of comorbidities associated with their contraction of the virus.
Once again, as I mentioned last week, I have lost my mother, father, two brothers and a 7-year-old son. While none of them died from anything associated with this nasty virus it was just as painful for me and my living family as it would have been had they died from some form of COVID-19-related illness.
So once again the question of why is the family of someone who dies from a COVID-19-related illness to receive $10,000 when clearly the vast majority of families on island who have family members who die naturally do not?
This line of questioning is not to begrudge those families who receive this money from getting it but rather to ask why is there such a disparity between them and clearly the vast majority of natural deaths that occur on Guam each and every year?
Are these other lives and families somehow worth less? Do their families somehow not feel the same amount of pain and loss as those who die from COVID-19-related illness?
The community deserves to know, and once again, only the governor can answer this question.
Esta.