Received this note the other day from a friend and thought it an appropriate time to share it in my column, given we are only a few weeks away from the primary elections.
“The people who shut your business and killed your careers are now asking that you reelect them so they can keep their jobs! Never forget what they’ve done to you!”
Better yet, never forget what they haven’t done, but claimed they would do!
Not in general, by saying, “we’ve addressed that”, but specifically what they have accomplished, where and to what degree?
Simply saying “we’ve addressed that” is akin to putting rouge on a pig and saying it’s no longer a pig.
It’s still a pig.
Also look into the public service records of those new candidates asking for your vote for the first time. How much of their private lives have they devoted to public service in our community?
What have they given this community asking for nothing in return?
Or, what they have continued to ignore – or turned a blind eye toward - that really needs to be done.
Things like the maternity ward at the Guam Memorial Hospital or, for that matter, the entire hospital building itself.
What about Simon Sanchez High School or the George Washington High School gym, the lack of teachers and books and the list goes on.
Then there is the Department of Corrections that has languished for far too many years.
How about the Guam Waterworks Authority and our incessant water problems throughout the island that have been a near-daily ongoing issue for as long as I can remember?
There are near-daily text messages about water outages in one area or another and extreme variations in water pressure throughout the island.
Or what about the failing generators at the Guam Power Authority and the potential for rolling blackouts again after so many years?
It may be time to resurrect that song, “The Load Shedding Blues” that was so popular not too many years ago.
As the saying goes on The Point’s Tall Tails talk radio show, it not what elected officials have done, claim to have done or in rare instances accomplish, but rather, “what they have not done” that really matters.
Our island remains a diamond in the rough as I spoke about many years ago during a University of Guam graduation speech.
Our problem seems to be we keep electing coal miners instead of diamond cutters - people who cannot recognize what a diamond in the rough looks like.
Coupled with that, they do not possess the abilities – nor the willingness to hire the people who do have the talent to cut and polish our diamonds by growing the small business economy or taking full advantage of the many business opportunities that we have available to us because of our association with the United States of America.
We have a marvelous undersea and satellite communications system coupled with the U.S. banking and judicial systems and the protections afforded to us by the U.S. Constitution, none of which would be ours if we were independent.
It is high time we trade these old two-faced critters in for capable working horses that will really move our island forward.
It is time for change, Guam! Remember that as you cast your votes at the polls.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.