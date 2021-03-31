Calm down, righteous warriors, I merely pose a question here.
My point is, who of us is guiltless of exploiting ideas from another culture for their own personal gain? I say none, but a double-check is in order. Let’s go down a quick list, shall we?
Everyone makes some form of Italian food. Everybody whips up a stir fry. Taco fundraisers are embedded in just about every kind of municipal fundraiser. Individuals who live in the northern hemisphere wear versions of a hooded parka derived from the Alaskan anorak. If he or she hasn’t slung a yoga mat upon his or her back, one or the other has certainly dabbled, if not profited, from scented goods lifted in part or entirely from Indian Ayurvedic tradition.
Julia Child is recognized as a French chef, as are countless other non-Frenchies. Rick Bayless, quite gringo in person, I must say, is touted as one of the nation’s top Mexican epicureans; he even sells bottled salsa at the grocery store. Bobby Flay, the emperor of Southwestern cooking is what? An Irishman from Manhattan, that’s what. He is neither Tex, Mex nor Pueblo.
For every white woman accused of appropriating African-American cornrows, there is a Pharrell in Native American headdress on the cover of a magazine, or a stripper called Black Chyna. Every accusation of digital black face is easily countered by a Beyoncé track or video blatantly styled in East Indian. Even within one ethnic group, there are flagrant cultural heists. For example, the men on Guam who are Micronesians flash the haka sign as though they are Polynesian Hawaiians. They adopt the Hawaiian lilt whenever they meet someone who has been there. Octopus poki is on the fiesta table.
In equal measure, if you travel the world you’ll find that just about everyone is wearing the same thing, listening to the same music, eating at the McDonald's in their foreign climes, and listening to Bruno Mars. Bruno has, of course, populated my recent newsfeed having to respond to accusations of appropriating black R&B.
Get over it people. You want a world where everyone feels the same love? You want a globe where millions buy your goods and have empathy for your experiences, sympathy for your plights, and recognition of your true selves and histories?
Then let them bake cake from Cuba, wear headdresses from Belgium, rap stories from their own worlds and, for heaven’s sake, be free to braid their heads and shoot silicone into their behinds. People should be free to express themselves upon themselves, and onlookers as liberated to ridicule or praise them. But they need not be condemned for liking something so much that they incorporate it into the basket of things that makes them feel great, most especially ephemera such as food, fashion and music. Kumbaya ain’t free, yo.
There is a certain hard line between mockery and incidental appropriation. Gwen Stefani’s ode to Japanese Harajuku culture cannot be compared to malicious denigration.
In my experience, the damnation regarding this issue arises from within the American echo chamber. Yet if you’ve ever witnessed the “dirty American” traveler in its foreign habitat, you know that the objection is a farce.
Allow me to testify: Once at the airport in Manila, a very irate middle-aged American is arguing with the attendant at the manual shoe check area near the departure gate.
“This is nonsense. This isn’t done in the United States!” he blurts toward me while standing in line behind him, loud enough so that everyone else hears.
Another time in a restaurant in Western Samoa, an American tourist seated at the next table signals the server. Pointing at her plate, the woman says flatly, “This is NOT how you cook shrimp.”
“I’m sorry, ma’am,” the waiter says, “This is how the Apia plate is served.”
“No, no, no! Shrimp should be deep-fried!” the customer declares, pursing her lips. “That’s how it's done, son.”
Whatever. I catch the waiter’s eye and roll mine in solidarity, recalling a similar woman in college who claimed white people stole red velvet cake from black cooks.
In this ponderous world of ours, argument over cultural borrowings of food and fashion and other such accouterment becomes malignant. Why prosecute a blond kid who twists his hair into dreadlocks, pulls over a Jamaican wool cap, then plays the ukulele under a Corona beer umbrella while his surfboard rests near the hut on his private Thai beach? I mean, there is a plague of cultural appropriation crimes to name here; the bloke’s sentence would amount to life without parole.
I, myself, with a doctorate in Indigenous studies, a person who champions Indigenous rights and the preservation of native traditions, would be minimally condemned to house arrest. By the time I wake up, shower, dress, go to work, get home and eat dinner, my malfeasance list would number in the double digits.
All I ever want to do is feel good and eat what I want.
Isn’t this the universal look?
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.