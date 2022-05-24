Are you an ambivert? If so, don't rush off to the doctor to seek a cure. It could be a good thing. We'll find out next.
If you've never heard the term "ambivert," it's to describe a person who has traits of both an extrovert and an introvert.
Why do we think we're one or the other?
If you've described yourself as either an extrovert or introvert most of your life, that may be due to somebody else saying what they think you are, based on a list of personality qualifiers, or perhaps it's because of an assessment you took in school or at work.
Most of those instruments try to indicate either extroversion or introversion, without allowing that a person could be spending time in both camps, and allowing for the fact that it's quite normal to be both.
It's also normal to slide between the two, depending on specific situations and who we're with at the time.
Could we be wrong?
Dr. Travis Bradberry, author of the book "Emotional Intelligence 2.0," explains that the vast majority of us are mislabeled, and that we really aren't introverts or extroverts. Instead, we fall somewhere in the middle.
A 2017 article in Psychology Today is in agreement with Bradberry, suggesting that as many as two-thirds of Americans fall into the ambivert category.
Bradberry contends that ambiverts – if they know they fit that category – have distinct advantages over introverts and extroverts. He said, "Since their personality doesn't fall into one of the two extremes, they have an easier time adjusting their approach to people based on each situation."
If we straddle both worlds
Before we go on, let me be clear that it's absolutely fine to be either introverted or extroverted. You can be successful in life and career either way, and achieve deep fulfillment. That said, if you are an ambivert, what might that mean for you?
If you've never thought about any of this before, that's natural. The world tries to put us in one category or the other. They're not sure what to do when somebody acknowledges, embraces and leverages both to their advantage.
Signs you could be an ambivert
1. You can be in the company of other people just as comfortably as being alone. You might feel overwhelmed by being in a group of people one day, particularly if you don't know most of them; while you might actually seek such a situation another time if you've been spending a good deal of time alone.
2. More specifically, being around people sometimes gives you energy but other times it seems to drain you.
3. You're able to function equally well in your job, both with teammates around you, and when working on your own.
4. Sometimes you're animated and feel like talking up a storm, while later you have no desire to talk to anyone and would be happy curling up with a book or binge-watching a TV show.
5. A sign to consider is that some people describe you as an introvert, and others will say you're an extrovert. Are they just not paying attention? I mean, there's only one you, right? Or, do you sometimes show conflicting sides to the world?
Reducing this to practical terms
An ambivert balances the energy of both extroverts and introverts. It all comes down to moderation. Extroverts tend to live, think and move in the world, favoring active, outer-directed action. Introverts tend to think more quietly, pondering over problems before acting.
What's the upside to being an ambivert? If this is you, you really do have the best of both worlds. You have the classic introvert's skills of self-reflection, combined with the extrovert's outgoing traits.
Ambiverts can be great communicators because they have a keen understanding of both extremes. They know when to listen, and when to talk. If they're really dialed into this and have both sides ready on demand, it gives them an advantage in both business and social situations.
Is there a potential downside?
You might drive someone a bit crazy in a personal relationship because they never quite know where you're coming from. On the other hand, that could provide some spice to it, so it may be all in how you look at things.
You'll have to think about that if you're now beginning to see yourself as an ambivert.
